CAMERON – The Lady Scots volleyball team (5-3) lost their Sandhills Athletic Conference road contest, Tuesday, against the Union Pines Vikings (5-3), 3-1. The set scores were 19-25, 25-21, 12-25, and 15-25.

Addison Johnson led the Lady Scots with three solo blocks and 12 kills. She tied a team-high four digs, as well.

Nateya Scott also recorded four digs.

Jenna Luquer tallied nine kills and four aces.

Lindsay Locklear had three digs.

Overall, the Scots were hurt with 41 total reception errors throughout the contest. They also struggled with block attempts, netting 15 block errors.

The Lady Scots volleyball team will be back in action on Sep. 12, when they host the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes at 6 p.m.

