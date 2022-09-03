LAURINBURG – The Scots’ varsity athletic teams went 3-4 over the week of Aug. 29- Sep. 2.

The Scots’ men’s soccer team won Monday night’s contest against Purnell Swett High School, 4-1. Purnell Swett’s, Kevin Oxendine, scored the first and only goal of the game for the Rams in the first half. At halftime, it was 1-0. But, in the second half, the Scots would score four goals in just over 12 minutes of play to give them the win. Myles Norton, Scotty Boone, Dylan Tucker, and Davis Reyes all scored goals for the Scots. On Wednesday, the Scots opened up Sandhills Athletic Conference play against Hoke County, but would allow five goals in a 5-1 loss to the Bucks. On Thursday, they would play Red Springs High School, picking up a 3-1 victory. The Scots will play again on Sep. 7, when they host Southern Lee High School at 6 p.m.

The Lady Scots volleyball team won against the Hoke County Bucks Tuesday night, 3-1, to give the Scots a 1-0 record in Sandhills Athletic Conference play. The final set scores were 25-17, 25-18, 26-28, and 25-21. Addison Johnson recorded 10 kills and three digs. Jenna Luquer also had 10 kills and five aces. Addison Lewis had four aces on the night, seeing action after Angel Cole was ruled out of the game. The Lady Scots volleyball team continued SAC play Thursday night, defeating the Southern Lee Cavaliers in four sets. The set scores were 17-25, 25-13, 25-21, and 25-18. The Lady Scots will play next on Tuesday, when they head to Cameron to face Union Pines High School.

The Lady Scots tennis team fell to 0-2 on the season Tuesday, falling to Union Pines High School 0-9. They would play again on Wednesday, facing Southern Lee High School in a makeup match from last week. But, the Cavaliers would prove to be too much, as the Lady Scots would be downed 1-8. They’ll be back in action on Sep. 6, as they look to earn their first win of the season against the Pinecrest Patriots. The match is set to begin at 4 p.m. and will be at Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines.

A shortage of bus drivers caused the season opening meet for the Scots women’s cross country team at Hoke County High School to be canceled on Tuesday. The meet was originally suppoosed to be on Thursday, but was moved to Tuesday, and then canceled. Their new season opening meet will now be Sep. 6 at Pinecrest High School.

The Fighting Scots football team dropped their home contest, Friday night, against the Marlboro County Bulldogs, 27-24. Marlboro County racked up 461 yards of total offense on the night, compared to just 207 yards for the Scots. Scots quarterback, Carter Revelle, would go 5-for-11 for 54 yards and three interceptions. Scotland’s other quarterback, Ji’San McPhatter, completed 2-of-4 passing attempts for 17 yards and an interception. Scots running back, Patrick Primus, rushed 19 times for 101 yards and a touchdown. Scots receiver, Izeem Graham, caught four passes for 52 yards. The Scots will be back on the field Sep. 9, when Bailey heads to his old stomping grounds to face Jack Britt High School at 7:30 p.m.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]