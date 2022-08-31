Addison Johnson (4) spikes the ball over the net in the Lady Scots win against Hoke County Tuesday night.

LAURINBURG – The Lady Scots volleyball team (4-2) won against the Hoke County Bucks (2-5), Tuesday night, to give the Scots a 1-0 record in Sandhills Athletic Conference play. The final set scores were 25-17, 25-18, 26-28, and 25-21.

The Lady Scots started the first set well, going up 11-7 before the Bucks used a timeout.

But, in the second set, momentum started to shift Hoke County’s way. The Scots were up by 10 in the second set, but a run by the Bucks put pressure on the Scots. However, the Scots were able to hold off the run up until the third set.

A great start by the Lady Scots in the third set made it seem as if the Scots were going to coast to their first conference win of the season.

But, shades from the second set crept in, with another momentous run by Hoke County. The score would be tied 23-23 and the Scots would eventually lose the set.

The fourth set featured some notable frustration from the Lady Scots, as calls weren’t going their way throughout the set. But, after some mistakes by the Bucks, the Lady Scots were able to escape the set, and the series, with the win.

Addison Johnson recorded 10 kills and three digs.

Jenna Luquer also had 10 kills and five aces.

Addison Lewis had four aces on the night, seeing action after Angel Cole was ruled out of the game.

“(Cole) woke up with a 106-degree fever this morning. It scared me,” Lady Scots volleyball head coach, Adam Romaine, said. “Doctors basically (said) dehydration is what it was. She’s got a little bit of a cold.”

And, with Cole out, the Scots seemed as if they hadn’t missed a beat. But, the bumps in the road started to begin and Romaine acknowledges that his team has to work on that.

“We can’t let off the gas for anybody right now,” he said. “I told the girls, you’ve got two conference games this week (and) you’ve got practice in the middle. When you get a chance to put a team away in three (sets), go ahead and keep the gas pedal down, push through, and save your energy so we can save that energy for our conference game on Thursday.”

But, despite the ups and downs throughout the game, Romaine is just glad to start out 1-0 in conference play.

“Always great to start your conference off with a win,” he said.

But, now Romaine is ready to think about Thursday’s conference contest.

“Just put it behind us and go for the next conference game here Thursday,” he said.

The Lady Scots will look to move to 2-0 in SAC play on Thursday, when they host the Southern Lee Cavaliers at 6 p.m.

