CAMERON – The Lady Scots tennis team fell to 0-2 on the season Tuesday, falling to Union Pines High School 0-9.

Final results for singles competiton are listed below.

1. Laura Wloderczak lost 1-8 to Tyne Ross

2. Valeria Carranza lost 4-8 to Lily Slyman

3. Carson Buie lost 0-8 to Abby Robertson

4. Maleah Locklear lost 1-8 to Madelyn Ragsdale

5. Rhea Truesdell lost 1-8 to Kinsley Creel

6. Lillie Rankin lost 3-8 to Saada Yoxtheimer

Final results for doubles competition is listed below.

1. Wlodeeczak/Buie lost 0-8 to Ross/Slyman

2. Carranza/Locklear lost 3-8 to Robertson/Ragsdale

3. Truesdell/Rankin lost 5-8 to Creel/Yoxtheimer

Lady Scots tennis head coach, Neil Smith, said after the match that despite the losses, his team is looking for positivity during the games to motivate them.

“These past two games were not the outcome we would like, of course, but for our young team, we look for small victories within the game. Playing hard, never giving up, and battling till the last point are all things these young ladies have done well,” Smith said.

The Lady Scots’ tennis team will be back in action on Sep. 6, as they look to earn their first win of the season against the Pinecrest Patriots. The match is set to begin at 4 p.m. and will be at Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]