LAURINBURG – The Battle of the Border rivalry is one that fans from neighboring Scotland and Marlboro counties, look forward to each year.

Scotland has won eight of the last nine times the two teams have met, but the Bulldogs will be looking for a key win to continue a promising start under first-year head coach, Quin McCollum. Especially, after picking up a 40-12 victory last week against the Cheraw Braves in the Bulldogs’ season opener.

The Scots, on the other hand, will be looking for a key win, as well. After falling to Hoggard Friday night, 18-8, the Scots will look to learn from last week’s loss.

Head coach, Richard Bailey, knows how the Scots rebound will be important.

“How we respond says a lot about our team and coaches,” he said. “Adversity doesn’t build character, it reveals it. I saw a lot of good Friday, but also some guys that were quick to get out of the boat when things weren’t going their way. You can get a lot better from losing to a good team, rather than beating a bad one. Friday was a learning and teachable moment.”

And, preparing for Marlboro County is always tricky, said Bailey. Even though they will look similar in a lot of ways from last year, playing them early in the season is always a challenge. New plays and formations being thrown the Scots way every year doesn’t make it any easier.

“(McCollum) was the defensive coordinator last year, so they are very similar in many ways to last year. Limited film is always a concern and they tend to always try to throw something new at us. We need to be able to adapt,” Bailey said.

One thing the Scots won’t have to adapt to will be Marlboro County’s quarterback, Timoun Byrd. The 6’2 senior led the Bulldogs to an “almost upset” in last year’s Battle of the Border matchup. And it’s not just what he can do with his arm; it’s also what he can do with his legs, as he is lethal running with the ball.

“We will try to contain him,” Bailey said.

With some tall size at receiver, as well, for the Bulldogs, Scotland’s defensive backs will have to play stellar.

But, it’s not the Scots defense that Bailey is focused on; it’s the offense.

“We must find a way to run the football more consistently. We need to continue to get better at the passing game and protections because, in the long run, we are going to be a passing team,” Bailey said.

The Scots and Bulldogs will kick off from Pate Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]