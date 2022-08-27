The Scots prepare to move the ball downfield against the Hoggard Vikings on Aug. 26.

LAURINBURG – The Fighting Scots’ football team lost Friday’s away game in Wilmington to the Hoggard Vikings, 18-8.

The first quarter featured an early score by Scots wide receiver, Cadyn Graves, on a wildcat run from the one-yard line. The Scots would convert a two-point attempt to make it 8-0 at the 7:02 mark of the first quarter.

Less than a minute later, Vikings’ receiver, Skylar Merrill, made a huge catch on a 54-yard play that would end up being a touchdown. A two-point conversion by the Vikings would tie the game at eight a-piece.

After a second quarter, in which both defenses stuffed each other’s offenses, the third quarter featured another Vikings score on a 82-yard touchdown by Merrill. The PAT made it 15-8 Vkikings with 8:05 left in the third quarter.

But, after a rough second half with Scots quarterback, Carter Revelle, dealing with cramps, it was backup quarterback, Ji’San McPhatter, who saw a lot of action. But, the Vikings brought pressure and it resulted in McPhatter being sacked four times in the second half.

The Scots’ offense never was able to gain any momentum and the Vikings’ offense took advantage of a worn out Scots defense late in the fourth quarter. Hoggard ran the ball effectively to get themselves in position for an, eventual, 31-yard made field goal with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

The Scots would take the clock down to all zeroes, and the Vikings would escape with the win, 18-8.

After the game, Scots head coach Richard Bailey acknowledged his team’s effort and toughness on the field.

“We tried hard, and we may not have tried smartly at times, but we tried hard. We played a team tonight that was a little more disciplined. We just blew some plays,” he said.

Bailey also knew it would be difficult to run the ball and be consistent against a team with a stacked defense.

“I knew coming in that nobody ran the ball against them; we didn’t run the ball against them. I also worried about pass protection, and they’re a heck of a defense. They’ve got one of the best defenses in the state,” he said.

And, facing a team that runs different formations and sets, Bailey would of liked to of been more prepared.

“They were moving things, shifting things, and were going from three man to four man. We knew they did that, but they also switched coverages up on us. And, obviously we weren’t prepared enough,” he said.

The Fighting Scots will be back in action on Sep. 2, when they host the Marlboro County Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. in the Battle of the Borders rivalry game.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]