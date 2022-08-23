LAURINBURG – The St. Andrews football program underwent a coaching makeover this summer.

The Knights brought in former interim Pinecrest High School head coach Bob Curtin to become the program’s third head football coach. They also brought in Aaron Christensen and Freezy Smalls to become the new offensive and defensive coordinators, as well as, Donald Kinchen to be the new offensive line/strength and conditioning coach. Jerome Moody will become the new wide receivers coach and Terray Green is the new defensive backs coach.

It’s been an adjustment for the team this offseason. But, Curtin knows everyone has to get on the same page quickly. He’s described the offseason as “fast-paced.”

“We have a lot of fundamental football learning to do with a new offense and a new defense. Just cleaning up the details, being precise in our gameplan, it’s just been very fast-paced,” Curtin said.

And with that new offense and defense comes some big changes to the style of football the Knights play.

“We’re not running a triple option this year, we’re running a power offense and a power run game,” Curtin said. “On defense, we’re not running a 4-2-5, we’re running a 3-4.”

Curtin also wants some big changes for the special teams unit this year.

“We have a huge emphasis on special teams this year. I think probably more than (the players) have ever been accustomed to,” Curtin said.

Losing some key players also won’t make the changes any easier for the Knights.

Kashard Cohens, who was a second-team Mid-South Conference selection last season, graduated after starting in all 10 games last year for the Knights. Cohens averaged 101.9 yards per game and recorded a touchdown in all but two games in his senior year.

The Knights will also be without quarterback Austin Wallace this year. Wallace started in nine games last year after starting quarterback, Andrew Fowler, suffered a season-ending injury.

But, Fowler will be returning as a fifth-year senior to lead the Knights, along with some other important offensive pieces for the Knights.

Junior running back, D’Vonte Allen, returns after rushing for 570 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Sophomore wide receiver, Devon Roesch, is also back and will have to step up with a young wide receiver group. Roesch contributed nine catches for 256 yards and four touchdowns last year.

Offensive lineman, Marvin Farmer II, will return for his junior year, as well, after receiving second-team MSC honors last season.

On defense, All-American inside-linebacker, Austin Hunt, and linebacker, Monte Williams, are back for their senior years. Hunt returns after putting up 111 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks a season ago. Williams returns after putting up 46 tackles, along with one sack and one fumble recovery last season.

Sophomore defensive back, Andreon Nelson, returns, as well. Nelson will be a part of an inexperienced secondary and a leader of the unit. In 2021, Nelson recorded 20 tackles and two interceptions for the Knights.

Despite the losses and inexperience at some positions, the Knights are ready to bring a culture change to their football program.

“We want to focus on our culture and our personal creed,” Curtin said. “I want to see that we are getting better on the field based on the way we carry ourselves in the community.”

Curtin believes helping in the community can make a difference both on the field, and in Scotland County.

“When we go downtown, we’re wearing a St. Andrews shirt and helping people cut down trees, do parking, or try to get some reading programs so we can have a big brother program with some of the middle and elementary schools. Our kids will see that football is a vehicle to greater things. And then that’ll transcend to the field and that’s when we’ll start to see wins,” Curtin said.

St. Andrews will begin their season on Aug. 27, when they travel to Columbia, Kentucky to take on the number four team in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), Lindsey Wilson College. The game is slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be broadcasted on the Lindsey Wilson Sports Network.

