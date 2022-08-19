Avery Stutts was one of two co-pitchers of the year for the Sandhills Athletic Conference last season.

LAURINBURG – Rising sophomore Avery Stutts made strides this year for the Scotland High School softball team. So much so, that Stutts was named to the HSOT All-State Softball Team as an honorable mention.

During her freshman year, Stutts recorded a 1.32 ERA and a 12-3 win-loss record in 19 pitching appearances for the Scots. She’s proud of what she produced on the field.

“I was very excited that I got to do that coming in as a freshman,” she said.

But it wasn’t easy by any means. She had obstacles to overcome, especially after junior pitcher Sydnee Dial got injured.

“I was so nervous being on varsity….When Sydnee got hurt, Coach Romaine said you have to step up and I was like, I got you, ” Stutts said.

Stutts originally got into softball through a lot of her friends with optimist and recreation ball when she was “eight or nine years old,” she said. And she found a passion for it after that.

“I decided that I just wanted to build up and go from there,” she said.

That passion has led her to improve into the player she is today. How she goes into a game, physically and mentally, plays a big part in that, as well.

“Physically, I do my bands. I throw, I stretch, I do all of the above to keep my shoulder loose and prepared to pitch,” Stutts said.

“Mentally, I am there one hour before the game at least and I’m thinking of my game plan. I study the other team and their players. I look at what they are doing in their lineup and I see what my best pitch would be to throw to them. Coach Romaine and I go over that stuff together,” she said.

All of her grit and determination to be great have led to some big accomplishments thus far for Stutts. She was one of two co-pitchers of the year for the Sandhills Athletic Conference last season, and was named freshman pitcher of the year also, which she credits as being her biggest accomplishment so far.

But, despite all the success she’s honed, Stutts’ team accomplishments are just as important.

“I’m so proud of our high school team,” she said. “I was just so proud of everyone and how we did.”

As for her future, she has big plans for her softball career.

“I want to go division one. I want to be on TV and be the greatest pitcher that I am capable of,” Stutts said. “I want to go out and play on a successful and competitive team.”

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]