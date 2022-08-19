LAURINBURG – The Scots’ varsity athletic teams went 3-1 over the week of Aug. 15 – Aug. 19.

Soccer held their season opener against Seventy-First High School rescheduled on Monday, due to inclement weather. The game will now be on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at Scotland High School. The “new” season opener happened Wednesday, as the Scots took on Purnell Swett High School. However, the Scots were unable to win, falling 1-0. Stats were unavailable for the game at press time.

Volleyball kicked their season off on Tuesday with a 4-1 set win over Seventy-First High School. Addison Johnson recorded 15 kills, Nateya Scott had seven aces on 22 total serves, and Jenna Luquer recorded six aces on 27 total serves, along with six kills. They continued their winning ways on Thursday, with a 3-0 set win over Red Springs. The set scores were 25-6, 25-23, and 25-15. Johnson recorded nine aces on 15 total serves, to go along with 12 kills. Madison Dixon had six aces on 9 total serves, while Scott aced four of 10 total serves. Their next matchup will be Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. when they head on the road to face Seventy-First.

On Thursday, Scotland football took on familiar foe Northern Durham, where the Scots would dominate 50-0. Starting quarterback Carter Revelle had a big game to start the season, almost finishing with a perfect passing percentage. He threw 11 for 12, for 120 yards, and two touchdowns. Scotland will look to improve to 2-0, when they travel to Wilmington to take on Hoggard High School Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.

Additional reporting from Hunter Locklear

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]