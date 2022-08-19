LAURINBURG – The Fighting Scots were back under the bright lights for the first time this season and they looked better than ever.

On Thursday, Scotland football took on familiar foe Northern Durham, where the Scots would dominate 50-0.

The Scots wasted no time after the kickoff, with the team taking a quick 6-0 lead in under two minutes, then converting the two-point conversion to give them an 8-0 lead.

Scotland took advantage of all the mistakes the Knights made in the first quarter, which saw them close out the first quarter with a 22-0 lead.

The only thing that didn’t go the Scots way in the first quarter was an injury on the field for Isaiah Reyes, who he was carried off by staff and was seemingly okay after being shaken up.

The Scots put up 20 points in the second quarter, continuing the domination.

The Scots gave the Knights no room for error as the Scotland defense won big on the evening, causing multiple turnovers in the first half which put their offense in great position to score on the other side of the football.

After the first half the Fighting Scots, gave some of the starters a short night, which allowed subs to finish out the game.

The Scots closed out the third quarter up 50-0 and put the final dagger into the Knights with an interception in the 4th with about 6 minutes left.

Starting quarterback Carter Revelle had a big game to start the season, almost finishing with a perfect passing percentage. He threw 11 for 12, for 120 yards, and two touchdowns.

Ji’San McPhatter also complemented the passing game with one touchdown of his own on 2 for 6 passing.

Scotland’s rushing attack gave them a big edge, with Patrick Primus giving them two touchdowns on seven carries for 71 yards.

Korehim Hasty, who led the Scots in rushing yards on the evening, had 10 carries for 82 yards, and one touchdown.

Zay Jones was also able to complete the run game with a touchdown as well.

The receiving core of the Scots had a great game, with Izeem Graham getting 4 catches for 39 yards and one touchdown.

Cadyn Graves had three catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

Scotland will look to improve to 2-0, when they travel to Wilmington to take on Hoggard High School Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.