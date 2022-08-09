LAURINBURG – Former Scotland two-way player, Bryant Kimbrell, has received 3-A All-State Honors from the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association.

During his sophomore campaign with the Scots, Kimbrell held a 2.9 ERA through 45.2 innings pitched, along with 43 strikeouts. He also held a 7-2 record in 10 games started.

As a hitter, Kimbrell had 31 hits through 80 at-bats with 19 singles, nine doubles, and three home-runs. He accumulated only six strikeouts during the season.

Despite already being a two-way player, Kimbrell also saw action as a first baseman during the season.

After two seasons with the Scots, Kimbrell transferred to Pinecrest during the offseason.

