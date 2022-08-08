BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – On Friday night, Marlboro County High School will host the Annual Dennis Miller Football Jamboree at McAlpine Stadium.

Kickoff begins at 6 p.m. with four 11-on-11 scrimmages on-deck.

Chesterfield and Lumberton will start things off, followed by Cheraw taking on Scotland. Then, Dillon and Richmond will go head-to-head, with the nightcap being Anson and Marlboro.

Each scrimmage is set to last approximately 60 minutes with a break in-between blocks.

Tickets will be available at the gate for $7.

