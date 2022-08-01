LAURINBURG – Former Scotland shortstop, Parker Byrd, was named to HSOT’s All-State Baseball Third Team on Monday.

During his senior year with the Scots, he recorded a .383 batting average with 31 hits, 27 RBIs and 21 runs. With those 31 hits, eight were doubles, two were triples, and one was a home-run.

On July 23, Byrd was involved in a serious boating accident, which damaged both of his legs and has paused his baseball career. However, doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

Byrd is an incoming freshman at East Carolina University and has been an ECU baseball commit since 2018.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]