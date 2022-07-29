LAURINBURG – Scotland pitcher, Sydnee Dial, was named to the HSOT All-State softball team as an honorable mention this week.

During her junior year, she posted a 1.64 ERA and struck out 140 batters in 117 innings piched for the Fighting Scots.

Dial was named to the All-SAC list for the second straight season, as well. She also plays for the NC Intensity, a national 16U softball team.

Dial has been gaining attention from colleges for her performance on the softball field, but has not committed anywhere as of now.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]