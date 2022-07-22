Former Scotland High School and University of North Carolina at Pembroke defensive-lineman Domenique Davis earned two NFL tryouts this week. The Pittsburgh Steelers were confirmed to be the first team; the second has not been announced yet.

Davis graduated from Scotland in 2014 and signed with UNCP. With the Braves, he put up 122 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and six sacks across three seasons. His impressive size and frame, eventually, caused NFL scouts to take a look at him.

But, it goes beyond his NFL ready body. His work ethic and desire to play football beyond college got him to where he is today. UNCP football head coach, Shane Richardson, had the chance to experience this while Davis played for him.

“He would do extra drill work to perfect his craft,” he said. “He was not afraid to put in the extra time because he had a goal that he wanted to achieve.”

That goal to be in the NFL was one step closer for Davis. He would put his name into the 2020 NFL Draft and look to become the first player ever drafted out of UNCP. However, his name wasn’t called.

After going undrafted in the NFL Draft, the Jets signed him to a contract. But, Davis was waived after a failed physical designation due to injury.

In February, he would be drafted in the 26th round of the USFL draft and sign with the Houston Gamblers. While there, he put up 24 solo tackles, along with four sacks in 10 games, causing NFL teams to give him another look.

