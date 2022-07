LAURINBURG – Scotland hosted a 7-on-7 scrimmage Wednesday morning with five other teams.

The teams that participated with Scotland, include Chesterfield, Fairmont, Gray’s Creek, Latta, and Wilson. The teams took part in 20 minute sessions, with five minute breaks in-between. The sessions involved each team’s offense running eight plays before switching to defense.

This was the final 7-on-7 scrimmage for the Scots before they open the 2022-23 season on Aug. 19, when they host Northern Durham.

