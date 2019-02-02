Local football coaches make Super Bowl picks

LAURINBURG — Super Bowl Sunday is almost here, and some local football coaches made predictions about what will happen when the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Scotland High football coach Richard Bailey predicted that quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots will win by three points. Bailey said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is a “genius” defensively. He also said it’s never a good idea to challenge or question Brady’s abilities.

“I’m actually pulling for the Rams, but I just think it’s going to be hard to beat the Patriots in what could be (tight end Rob Gronkowski’s) last game,” Bailey said.

St. Andrews University head football coach David Harper is predicting a victory for the Rams, but his choice has less to do with who’s on the field.

Harper said he has a friend on the Rams coaching staff, and Harper wants him to be able to reap the benefits of a Super Bowl victory. Harper said he ultimately hopes that the game will be competitive for all four quarters.

The football coaches at Carver and Spring Hill middle schools are divided in their predictions. Ed Cain, head coach at Spring Hill, is a dedicated Patriots fan, so he’ll be cheering for Belichick’s squad on Sunday. That provided enough motivation for Carver coach James McLean to side with the Rams.

His rival’s allegiance wasn’t the only reason McLean chose the Rams. McLean, a Ravens fan, said the Rams have “too much firepower” on offense.

“A healthy (Todd) Gurley will be too much for the Pats to overcome,” McLean said.

Scotland County’s Facebook users recently had a chance to make their picks as well. A total of 208 people voted on a poll that was posted on the Laurinburg Exchange’s Facebook page. The Patriots received 50.5 percent of the vote, and the Rams weren’t far behind at 49.5 percent.

There’s a good chance that some of those votes were from outside of Scotland County, so there isn’t a definitive answer as to who the region is siding with. One thing is for certain: When Brady faces off with Gurley, who graduated from Tarboro High, there will be plenty of fans supporting both teams.

