Fouls abundant in Scotland’s loss to Hoke

RAEFORD — A total of 33 fouls were called in the first half of Scotland’s girls basketball game at Hoke on Friday night.

Those fouls deadened the pace of a game in which the Lady Scots led early but fell behind late, as the Lady Bucks escaped with a 47-46 victory.

Scotland scored 30 of its points at the free throw line.

Niaria Leach led the Lady Scots with 17 points. She finished 15-for-20 at the charity stripe. Kadence Sheppard added eight points for Scotland.

The Lady Scots held a 24-10 halftime lead, but Hoke outscored Scotland 22-6 in the third quarter. Hoke’s Kiya Locklear scored 13 of her 23 points in the third period to help the Lady Bucks power past the visitors. Locklear finished with four 3-pointers.

Boys basketball: Fighting Scots fall to Bucks

A pair of free throws by Scotland’s Khalib Simmons cut Hoke’s lead to two points with 1:30 left in the game, but the Bucks were able to hold off the Scots for a 78-74 win at home.

After Simmons made his free throws, Hoke’s Elijah Harris responded with two of his own to give the Bucks a 77-73 lead. A 3-pointer by Scotland’s C.J. Settles fell short, but the Bucks were unable to take advantage of the miss.

Scotland’s Antwone Smith made a free throw to cut Hoke’s lead to 77-74. A travelling violation on Hoke then gave Scotland a chance to either tie the game or pull within one point of the Bucks with 25 seconds left in the game.

Scotland’s Garrett McRae drove past multiple defenders and attempted a contested layup, but he missed the shot and Hoke controlled the rebound.

With five seconds left in the game, Nicholaus Adams made a free throw to give the Bucks a four-point lead.

“It’s a tough way to lose,” said Matt Justin, Scotland’s head coach.

Justin referenced a technical foul on Scotland’s bench that helped Hoke (11-9, 4-6) gain momentum at one point in the second half. The technical happened after Trey Graham drew contact while attempting a shot. No foul was called on the play.

McRae finished with 17 points for Scotland (7-13, 4-6). Smith had 15 points, and Simmons added 13.

Jaquantae Harris had 32 points for the Bucks.

Up next

Scotland hosts Seventy-First on Tuesday.

