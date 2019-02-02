Fouls abundant in Scotland’s loss to Hoke

RAEFORD — A total of 33 fouls were called in the first half of Scotland’s girls basketball game at Hoke on Friday night.
Those fouls deadened the pace of a game in which the Lady Scots led early but fell behind late, as the Lady Bucks escaped with a 47-46 victory.
Scotland scored 30 of its points at the free throw line.
Niaria Leach led the Lady Scots with 17 points. She finished 15-for-20 at the charity stripe. Kadence Sheppard added eight points for Scotland.
The Lady Scots held a 24-10 halftime lead, but Hoke outscored Scotland 22-6 in the third quarter. Hoke’s Kiya Locklear scored 13 of her 23 points in the third period to help the Lady Bucks power past the visitors. Locklear finished with four 3-pointers.
Boys basketball: Fighting Scots fall to Bucks
A pair of free throws by Scotland’s Khalib Simmons cut Hoke’s lead to two points with 1:30 left in the game, but the Bucks were able to hold off the Scots for a 78-74 win at home.
After Simmons made his free throws, Hoke’s Elijah Harris responded with two of his own to give the Bucks a 77-73 lead. A 3-pointer by Scotland’s C.J. Settles fell short, but the Bucks were unable to take advantage of the miss.
Scotland’s Antwone Smith made a free throw to cut Hoke’s lead to 77-74. A travelling violation on Hoke then gave Scotland a chance to either tie the game or pull within one point of the Bucks with 25 seconds left in the game.
Scotland’s Garrett McRae drove past multiple defenders and attempted a contested layup, but he missed the shot and Hoke controlled the rebound.
With five seconds left in the game, Nicholaus Adams made a free throw to give the Bucks a four-point lead.
“It’s a tough way to lose,” said Matt Justin, Scotland’s head coach.
Justin referenced a technical foul on Scotland’s bench that helped Hoke (11-9, 4-6) gain momentum at one point in the second half. The technical happened after Trey Graham drew contact while attempting a shot. No foul was called on the play.
McRae finished with 17 points for Scotland (7-13, 4-6). Smith had 15 points, and Simmons added 13.
Jaquantae Harris had 32 points for the Bucks.
Up next
Scotland hosts Seventy-First on Tuesday.
Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.