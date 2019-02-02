Knights beat Trailblazers with combined shutout

St. Andrews pitcher Davis O’Brien throws home during a game against Ohio Christian University on Friday. O’Brien logged a quality start on Friday, holding the Trailblazers scoreless through six innings. St. Andrews pitcher Davis O’Brien throws home during a game against Ohio Christian University on Friday. O’Brien logged a quality start on Friday, holding the Trailblazers scoreless through six innings.

LAURINBURG — A quality start by Davis O’Brien, followed by three shutout innings from reliever Matthew Strickland, helped the St. Andrews baseball team defeat Ohio Christian University 4-0 on Friday.

O’Brien held the visiting Trailblazers scoreless for six innings to help the Knights win their season opener.

“I thought for the most part we played really good defense,” said Andy Fox, St. Andrews’ head coach. “Matt Strickland came in and threw the last three innings, pretty much lights-out. It was really good to see out of him, because both of those guys saw innings last year, and those are the guys that need to step up.”

St. Andrews scored its first run of the season on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Cam Harvey in the fourth inning. Josh Wallace then scored from third base on a double steal, as the Trailblazers unsuccessfully tried to catch Kristopher Allen at second base.

The Knights added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Noah Whalen registered a leadoff triple before coming home to score on a passed ball.

St. Andrews’ lead stayed at 3-0 until the bottom of the seventh inning, when Noah Lawson scored on a passed ball.

Strickland made quick work of the Trailblazers when he entered the game in the seventh inning. He struck out two batters, walked one and allowed just one hit in his three innings of work.

Fox said he expected to see some signs of rust as both teams kicked off their seasons. Pitchers on both teams struggled with their command at times, and several fielding errors caused issues as well.

“Their catcher had some passed ball issues, and I’m sure that’s because it’s early,” Fox said. “First-game type stuff.”

The Knights will play a doubleheader against the Trailblazers beginning at noon on Saturday.

Fox said the Knights can’t rely on passed balls and other mistakes as they try to score runs in future games.

“We’ve got to step up and actually drive people in, because other teams aren’t going to give us that,” Fox said

Softball team drops doubleheader

The St. Andrews softball team fell short in a doubleheader at Belmont Abbey on Saturday, losing 6-4 and 17-0.

In the first game, Brennan Broadaway drove in both of the Lady Knights’ runs. Broadaway had the team’s only hit in the second game.

The Lady Knights are scheduled to play a doubleheader at Limestone College on Saturday. The twinbill starts at 1 p.m.

St. Andrews pitcher Davis O’Brien throws home during a game against Ohio Christian University on Friday. O’Brien logged a quality start on Friday, holding the Trailblazers scoreless through six innings. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Knights-baseball-OCU.jpg St. Andrews pitcher Davis O’Brien throws home during a game against Ohio Christian University on Friday. O’Brien logged a quality start on Friday, holding the Trailblazers scoreless through six innings. Brandon Tester | The Laurinburg Exchange

Knights open season with win

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

