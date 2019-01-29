Family Feud: Spring Hill girls, Carver boys victorious

LAURINBURG — Angel Cole scored 16 points and Heather Walters added 15 points to lead Spring Hill Middle School’s girls basketball team to a 51-28 win over Carver on Monday night.

The Lady Spartans improved their record to 3-5 with the win.

“I saw a lot of hustle, a lot of heart,” said Ed Cain, Spring Hill’s head coach. “They left everything on the court.”

Spring Hill outscored Carver 10-1 in the fourth quarter. The Lady Spartans held a 26-15 lead at halftime.

Cain said he put an emphasis on defense as his team prepared to face their rivals.

“I said if we play good defense, we’ll startle them a little bit,” Cain said.

Spring Hill was the home team on Monday, but the game was played at Scotland High School’s newly renovated gym. The facility, which underwent repairs after Hurricane Florence damaged the gym’s floor in September, hosted a large crowd of fans from both schools.

In his pregame speech, Cain encouraged the Lady Spartans to embrace the rivalry atmosphere.

“I said there’s only two middle schools in the county. It’s our home game,” Cain said. “Let’s show them it’s our home game.”

McKenzie Farr scored 10 points to round out Spring Hill’s group of top scorers.

Ferguson leads Carver boys past Spring Hill

Despite picking up three fouls in the first quarter, Isaac Ferguson scored 15 points to pace Carver’s boys basketball team as the Eagles defeated Spring Hill 47-28.

Izeem Graham added 13 points for the Eagles.

“The biggest thing I took away from it was we were able to play our style of basketball,” said Roshein McClain, Carver’s head coach. “Get out and run. Make the big guys run, and just keep working the ball. Keep pushing it down the floor.

“That’s what we do. That’s how we win basketball games.”

Carver had a 7-6 lead after the first quarter. A 3-pointer by Tre’jan Williams gave the Eagles a 21-10 lead late in the second period, and that shot helped Carver take a 23-12 lead at halftime.

The teams posted a combined 21 fouls in the first half, but the pace of the game picked up in the third quarter. The Eagles used six points from Graham and a 3-pointer by Nick McCall to take a 15-point lead heading into the final quarter.

Carver outscored Spring Hill 12-6 in the fourth quarter.

Ferguson’s team-leading performance included a one-handed dunk on a fast break in the second half.

“I thought overall we played good,” McClain said. “Everyone came in and did what they were supposed to do.”

Games were played at SHS gym

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170.

