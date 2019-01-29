St. Andrews wrestlers compete at Cumberland Open

LEBANON, Tenn. — The St. Andrews wrestling team competed in the Cumberland Open over the weekend. The tournament included over 200 wrestlers.

Freshman Jacob Arnold (157 pounds), completed his day with a record of 2-2. Arnold defeated a Division I wrestler from the University of Tennessee by fall (2:39) in the first round of the championship bracket. Arnold also won against an unattached wrestler by decision (16-10), collecting several near falls and takedowns.

Chase Payne, one of three Knights grappling at 165 pounds, collected two victories and logged a 2-2 record. Payne recorded six escapes, a team-high of 11 takedowns and a reversal.

Michael Nelson (165) defeated Rashaan McKenzie of Allen University by fall (2:47). Nelson also recorded three escapes and a reversal in his other two matches, and he finished the day 1-2.

The final Knight to wrestle at 165 pounds was freshman Jonathan Zafra, who recorded five escapes and a reversal. He finished 0-2 against wrestlers from Life University and Kentucky Wesleyan.

Heavyweights Tavin Fitzgerald and Josiah Bellamy each brought home a victory. Fitzgerald defeated his Central Baptist opponent by fall (5:35) while also tallying several takedowns and escapes. Bellamy defeated Allen University competitor Tre’ Sha in tie breaker with a final score of 3-2.

Freshman Dominic Burke (125 pounds) finished the weekend 0-2, but he did register a takedown and escape against unattached wrestler Esau Bazlime.