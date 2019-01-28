Tester: Rivera’s Cooperstown call well-deserved

Brandon Tester Sports editor Brandon Tester Sports editor New York Yankees relief pitcher Mariano Rivera acknowledges the crowd’s standing ovation after coming off the mound in the ninth inning of his final appearance in a baseball game in New York. Rivera has become baseball’s first unanimous Hall of Fame selection, elected along with Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina. Rivera received all 425 votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. The quartet will be enshrined in Cooperstown along with Today’s Game Era Committee selections Harold Baines and Lee Smith on July 21. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) New York Yankees relief pitcher Mariano Rivera acknowledges the crowd’s standing ovation after coming off the mound in the ninth inning of his final appearance in a baseball game in New York. Rivera has become baseball’s first unanimous Hall of Fame selection, elected along with Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina. Rivera received all 425 votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. The quartet will be enshrined in Cooperstown along with Today’s Game Era Committee selections Harold Baines and Lee Smith on July 21. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Mariano Rivera did more with one pitch then many other pitchers did with four.

The right-handed closer’s cut fastball shattered many bats and broke many hearts during his 19 years as a New York Yankee. Just ask the Minnesota Twins, who presented Rivera with the “Chair of Broken Dreams” — a rocking chair made of broken bats — during his retirement tour in 2013.

The cutter helped Rivera reach many accolades. To name a few: The top spots on Major League Baseball’s all-time saves and games finished leaderboards; five World Series championships; and 13 All-Star Game selections.

Rivera’s accomplishments are numerous, and he certainly did enough to justify the thoughts of many fans, coaches, players and journalists who believe that the Panama product is the best relief pitcher of all time.

The Baseball Writers Association of America put its stamp of approval on that title when all 425 MLB Hall of Fame voters agreed last week that Rivera deserves a spot in Cooperstown.

The Hall of Fame includes more than 300 players. Its honorees include countless familiar names — Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Cy Young, Hank Aaron, Willie Stargell and Nolan Ryan are some of them. There is a tremendous amount of talent on that list, which is why it is so extraordinary that Rivera is the first inductee to be voted in unanimously.

It is a well-deserved honor. A New York Yankee has to be pretty good to earn the respect of even the most hardcore Boston Red Sox fans, but he did (although many won’t admit it). He commanded the respect of every team in the MLB. Every time Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” played at Yankee Stadium to cue Rivera’s entrance, opposing fans had no choice but to cross their fingers and hope that the cutter was off that day. They were usually disappointed, because those days were few and far in between.

Rivera earned his trip to Cooperstown. So did his group of co-inductees, which includes Edgar Martinez, Mike Mussina and the late Roy Halladay.

Mussina, who spent eight of his 18 years as a major leaguer with the Yankees, finished with 76.7 percent of the vote. The threshold for Hall of Fame induction is 75 percent of the vote, so it was a close call. But Mussina, who finished with a career record of 270-153, was deserving of a selection in his sixth year on the ballot. Martinez was on the ballot for the 10th time, while Rivera and Halladay were considered for the first time.

Trailing the four inductees were Curt Schilling (60.9 percent), Roger Clemens (59.5) and Barry Bonds (59.1). Despite posting stellar numbers throughout their careers, Bonds and Clemens were involved in steroid scandals that damaged their credibility among Hall of Fame writers. Schilling never faced such accusations, but he did speak out against major-leaguers who do use steroids. He’s also thrown insults at the Hall of Fame voters. In 2017, Schilling said in an interview with TMZ that the writers were “some of the worst human beings” he’d ever known, referring to them as “scumbags.”

There are many in the baseball world who believe that some or all of those three players should be in the Hall. There are plenty who say otherwise.

But all 425 people with a say in the matter agreed that the closer better known as ‘Mo’ deserves to be recognized as one of the best to ever play the game. There wasn’t any drama; Rivera did things the right way, and it payed off for him.

It’s not just the baseball writers that agree. Those who played with and against Rivera are on the same boat.

Michael Young, an infielder who spent 14 years in the majors, recently tweeted about his experience playing against Rivera.

“We’d have the guy in the on-deck circle use the metal donut,” the tweet read. ” If (catcher Jorge Posada) set up inside he’d knock the donut off hard, hitter would hear it, and know it was cutter inside … ya, not very obvious. It worked. He’d get 3 outs on 12 pitches instead of 9. Congrats Mo!”

Congratulations are certainly in order for Rivera, a man who spent 19 years making baseball better.

Brandon Tester Sports editor https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Brandon-Tester-3.jpg Brandon Tester Sports editor New York Yankees relief pitcher Mariano Rivera acknowledges the crowd’s standing ovation after coming off the mound in the ninth inning of his final appearance in a baseball game in New York. Rivera has become baseball’s first unanimous Hall of Fame selection, elected along with Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina. Rivera received all 425 votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. The quartet will be enshrined in Cooperstown along with Today’s Game Era Committee selections Harold Baines and Lee Smith on July 21. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_bd63e1a24e6b4abfac1a6abeb9da4d3d-bd63e1a24e6b4abfac1a6abeb9da4d3d-0.jpg New York Yankees relief pitcher Mariano Rivera acknowledges the crowd’s standing ovation after coming off the mound in the ninth inning of his final appearance in a baseball game in New York. Rivera has become baseball’s first unanimous Hall of Fame selection, elected along with Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina. Rivera received all 425 votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. The quartet will be enshrined in Cooperstown along with Today’s Game Era Committee selections Harold Baines and Lee Smith on July 21. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.