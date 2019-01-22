Perkins grabs another Player of the Week honor

Perkins Perkins

ASHEVILLE — St. Andrews women’s basketball player Morgan Perkins was named the Appalachian Athletic Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Perkins received the award for the second time this season.

The Florence, South Carolina native averaged just over 24 points and 14 rebounds in two games last week.

Perkins finished three points shy of her career-high with 29 points in a 64-52 win against Brenau University. The sophomore also grabbed 14 rebounds to register a double-double.

In a 69-65 loss to Milligan College, Perkins logged her 13th double-double of the season by scoring 20 points and grabbing 15 rebounds.

The Lady Knights (9-9, 8-8 AAC) will be in action at Reinhardt University on Wednesday night. They will play at 5:30 p.m., and the men’s teams will square off at 7:30.

Perkins https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_morgan_perkins_1167_wb2-1.jpg Perkins

Logged two double-doubles last week