Morgan tabbed as new men’s lacrosse assistant coach

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University recently hired Connor Morgan as an assistant coach for its men’s lacrosse team.

Morgan began his college lacrosse career at Adams State, a Division II school in Colorado. He earned Freshman of the Year Honors in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and was also a Western Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association First-Team Attackman in his first year with the program.

Morgan then transferred to Colorado Mesa University, where he helped the Mavericks reach several milestones, including a top-10 national ranking.

He graduated in 2018 from Colorado Mesa University with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology.

“I understand the rigors of being a top-tier student athlete and am excited to have this opportunity to work with coach (Adam) Bokmeyer and contribute to the future success of the program and the student-athletes at St. Andrews University,” Morgan said.

Bokmeyer has been connected with Morgan for a while.

“I have coached Connor since he was in middle school at camps,” Bokmeyer said. “He is a great young man who brings elite lacrosse abilities, great character, and we are fortunate to have someone with his talents involved in the program. I look forward to Connor’s contributions to the success of our student-athletes and the program we are building here”.

