Three Scots place at Boneyard Bash

FAYETTEVILLE — Michael Locklear logged a second-place finish at 220 pounds, Jeremiah McRimmon finished fifth at 170 pounds and Charles Wall registered a fifth-place finish in the 182-pound class to highlight Scotland’s performance at Jack Britt’s Boneyard Bash over the weekend.

Locklear pinned Cameron Forehand of Pine Forest in the first round of the 220-pound division’s championship bracket. He then pinned Tyler Feuston of Wilmington Laney and Aidan Alston of Pinecrest to advance to the championship bout.

Tony Tyndal of Gray’s Creek needed 53 seconds to pin Locklear for the title.

McRimmon earned a victory by decision (17-11) over Jack Britt’s Chad Jernigan in the first round of the 170-pound championship bracket. He then pinned Xavier Hamilton of Gray’s Creek before being pinned by Cary’s Ryan Wolfram in the semifinals. Jernigan avenged his previous loss by defeating McRimmon by decision (5-4) in the consolation semifinals. McRimmon responded by defeating Hamilton for a second time, using a 13-11 victory to claim fifth place.

Wall pinned Pine Forest’s Quintin Brown and Jack Britt’s De’Andre Largent to set up a bout with Carolina Forest’s Marlon Morales in the semifinals. Morales pinned Wall, and Laney’s Corey Pollock defeated Wall by decision (6-5) in the consolation bracket. Wall defeated Lake Norman’s Copper Marcy by decision (6-3) for fifth place.

Scotland will travel to Richmond for a rivalry matchup on Wednesday.

