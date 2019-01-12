Fighting Scots lose to Pinecrest on the road

SOUTHERN PINES — The effort was there for Scotland’s girls basketball team on Friday night.

But it wasn’t enough to stifle the Sandhills Athletic Conference’s top team, as the Lady Scots lost 61-43 at Pinecrest.

Asjah Swindell had a team-high 21 points for Scotland. The Lady Scots had been working on getting the ball to Swindell in the post.

“She did a great job today of stepping up,” Scotland coach Mallarie Snow said.

The Lady Patriots (14-1, 5-0) remained undefeated in conference play. Scotland suffered its third straight loss.

“I saw effort,” Snow said. “We were a little bit more calm today. Pinecrest is a great team. In previous times we’ve played them, we’ve been kind of shaken by their experience, their fundamentals, and how poised they are as a unit.

“I think my girls came out and tried their best, so as a coach, I’m impressed.”

Niaria Leach scored 11 points for the Lady Scots. Miste Clark added five points.

Sara McIntosh led Pinecrest with 23 points. The Lady Patriots extended their winning streak to four games.

Scotland (6-8, 1-4) is trying to get back in the win column in the middle of one of the team’s most challenging stretches this season. They host Lumberton on Tuesday before beginning a four-game SAC road trip that includes stops at Richmond, Jack Britt, Purnell Swett and Hoke.

“Starting with Pinecrest tonight, the ball is really rolling with conference play,” Snow said. “We need intensity. Picking up the intensity is what we need to work on.”

Haskell leads Patriots past Scots

In boys basketball action, Scotland lost 56-39 at Pinecrest on Friday night.

After taking a 32-21 lead at the end of the third quarter, Pinecrest used a fourth-quarter rally to pull further away from the Scots (3-11, 1-4).

Pinecrest’s Bradlee Haskell scored eight of his 24 points in the final period to help the Patriots (13-2, 4-1)secure the victory.

C.J. Settles scored 12 points and made three 3-pointers for the Scots.

Scotland head coach Matt Justin said turnovers were a big issue for his team.

“Guys had a tendency to hold the ball and get confused, because they’re good defensively,” Justin said.

Settles hit a 3-pointer late in the second quarter to trim Pinecrest’s lead to four points, but Zion Bailey responded with a 3-pointer of his own. Pinecrest took a 23-14 at halftime.

The Patriots outscored the Scots 9-7 in the third quarter.

“You’ve got to play four quarters of solid, hard-nosed basketball to be able to compete, especially in this conference,” Justin said.

Scotland hosts Lumberton on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Swindell scores 21 for Lady Scots

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

