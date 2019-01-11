Clutch free throws key as Knights defeat Yellow Jackets

LAURINBURG — Christian Lathan and the St. Andrews men’s basketball team entered Thursday night’s game against Allen with the sting of a double-overtime loss to Bluefield College still fresh on their minds.

The Knights took advantage of their opportunity to right the ship, using clutch free throws and a 19-point performance by Lathan to defeat Allen 91-85.

Lathan made all three of his 3-pointers and finished 6-of-9 from the field.

But he was perhaps most valuable at the free throw line, where he went 3-of-4 in the final 20 seconds of the game. Those free throws helped St. Andrews (6-11, 5-6 AAC) close out the game after Allen (6-9, 3-6) trimmed the Knights’ lead to two points (85-83) with 38 seconds left in the contest.

Lathan said “staying focused” helped him knock down those late shots.

“We practiced free throws a lot because we know they’re a pretty scrappy team, so we knew they were going to be hacking a little bit,” Lathan said.

With less than three minutes left in the game, momentum seemed to be in the Yellow Jackets’ favor. Leroy Williams II finished off a three-point play to give Allen an 81-76 lead with 2:49 on the clock.

But Warren Vinson made four consecutive free throws to help the Knights trim their deficit to one point. He then scored a basket to give St. Andrews an 82-81 lead with 1:40 left.

Myron Williams made a free throw to extend St. Andrews’ lead to two points before the Yellow Jackets were caught travelling.

The Knights took advantage of the turnover with a layup by Vinson, but Demetrius Richardson scored on Allen’s next possession to cut St. Andrews’ lead to two points again.

That set the stage for Lathan’s late free throws.

“The free throws came down to the wire,” St. Andrews head coach Randy Hernandez said. “They made those last free throws. That was very important. They stepped up to the plate and made some good stops when it came down to the one-minute mark.”

Vinson finished with 16 points and six assists. Williams and D’Antre Harvey had 12 points apiece, and Carlos Heath added 10 points for the Knights.

“I think we’re shooting the ball well,” Hernandez said. “I think we could do a little better, but we’re doing a good job. Guys are really locked in.”

St. Andrews plays at Bryan College at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

