Perkins, Ring lead Lady Knights to victory

Ring Ring Perkins Perkins

LAURINBURG — Morgan Perkins recorded a double-double with 32 points and 16 rebounds, Samantha Ring went 6-of-9 from 3-point range and the St. Andrews women’s basketball team defeated Allen 81-67 on Thursday night.

It was the second straight win for St. Andrews (8-7, 7-6 AAC).

“We’re moving the ball a little better,” St. Andrews head coach Yvette Sparks said. “We’ve asked everybody to step up and show maturity.”

Ring scored 18 points and tallied six assists for the Lady Knights. Her 3-point shooting helped St. Andrews pull away from Allen in the second half.

“I was pretty confident in my shot,” Ring said. “I had a good shootaround practice this morning.”

Kayla Clifton hit a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded to give St. Andrews a 41-35 lead at halftime. Point guard Courtney Rowe picked up one of her eight assists on the play.

In the third quarter, Allen used a 9-0 run to pull within three points of the Lady Knights. Ring responded with a 3-pointer that started a 10-3 run for St. Andrews.

That surge gave the Lady Knights a 62-52 lead at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Knights went on to claim their largest lead of the night, 16 points, with just over three minutes left in the game.

“We just had to play as a team,” Ring said. “Not take the first shot that we got, and settle down. “

St. Andrews had 17 turnovers, while the visitors racked up just six giveaways. Sparks said Allen played with less intensity than the Lady Knights anticipated, and that threw the hosts off several times.

“They played a little softer than what we expected,” Sparks said.

Afeni Richardson had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Allen. The visitors made just two of their 15 3-point attempts in the second half after going 6-of-13 from deep in the first half.

The Lady Knights were able to keep their momentum going after a comeback win at Bluefield College on Tuesday.

“Basketball is a game of streaks, you want to ride as many streaks as you possibly can,” Sparks said.

After losing their first six games of the season, the Lady Knights went on a six-game winning streak. That run ended with a loss to Union College last Saturday.

The Lady Knights will now try to keep their newest winning streak alive when they play against No. 15 Bryan College on the road on Saturday.

“Everybody’s getting a little more confident,” Ring said. “Now we’ve just got to win on the road.”

Ring https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_samantha_ring_1167_wb2.jpg Ring Perkins https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_morgan_perkins_1167_wb2.jpg Perkins

Perkins: 32 points, 16 rebounds

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.