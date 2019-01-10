Vaughan climbs the rankings at SAU

Vaughan Vaughan Aaron Vaughan (right), a senior at St. Andrews University, grapples with his brother, Denzel, during practice on Wednesday. Aaron is the eight-ranked 285-pound wrestler in the NAIA. Aaron Vaughan (right), a senior at St. Andrews University, grapples with his brother, Denzel, during practice on Wednesday. Aaron is the eight-ranked 285-pound wrestler in the NAIA.

LAURINBURG — Prior to the start of practice on Wednesday, the St. Andrews wrestling team participated in a game of handball. And although the wrestlers were able to pass the ball around and attempt shots with ease, one thing was for certain: No one was going to stop Aaron Vaughan.

The senior had a clear advantage. Vaughan, a 285-pound athlete, is one of two St. Andrews wrestlers who weighs more than 200 pounds. Vaughan used his 6-foot frame to take control of the game.

But handball is not a sport offered by St. Andrews. If it was, the multi-sport athlete would probably consider joining the team.

“It’s always been my lifestyle, playing two sports,” Vaughan said.

Vaughan plays football and wrestles for the Knights. He recently wrapped up his final season as a defensive lineman, and he is now in position to make a postseason run in his last go-around as a wrestler.

Vaughan is the No. 8-ranked wrestler at 285 pounds in the NAIA. He’s trying to make a case for moving up in the rankings, and the most recent entry on his résumé was an undefeated 3-0 run at the Washington and Lee Invite last weekend.

“Last year, when I got my first-ever national ranking, I thought it was pretty cool,” Vaughan said. “I’ve never been big into rankings ever, because I’ve beaten a lot of guys that have been ranked ahead of me before. Coming into this year being ranked already, it felt like I had a target on my back.”

In order to prove that he was worthy of a ranking, the Dinwiddie, Virginia, native had to transition from football to wrestling — a process he said was mentally and physically taxing.

He got an early start on that process this year. Vaughan made his season debut for the wrestling team on Nov. 15 against Bluefield College. The Knights trailed Bluefield by four points when Vaughan suited up for the last bout of the evening, and he pinned Matthew Bourne to give St. Andrews a 27-25 win.

Two days later, he traded his singlet for a helmet and pads as the Knights played their final football game of the season.

St. Andrews wrestling coach Joe Baranik said he was thankful that football coach David Harper agreed to that arrangement.

“It was nice of Coach Harper to let him. A lot of football coaches don’t do that,” Baranik said. “You’ve still got your football season. But he let him wrestle, and it helped us. We won the match.

“It’s pretty amazing coming off of football with very little practice,” he continued. “He had a few practices with his brother, but nothing major.”

Vaughan’s brother, Denzel, was a two-time All-American for the Knights. He is now Baranik’s assistant coach.

Denzel, who graduated in December 2015, helped Aaron become familiar with Baranik and St. Andrews when he wrestled. But wrestling for the Knights wasn’t originally in Aaron’s plans after he graduated from Dinwiddie High School.

The road to SAU

Aaron was often along for the ride when the Vaughan family made road trips to support Denzel during his college meets.

He was passionate about wrestling, but there was a catch: Aaron wanted to play football, and St. Andrews didn’t have an active football program when he was wrapping up his high school career. With that in mind, Aaron decided to attend Ferrum College in Virginia.

But he eventually had second thoughts about that decision.

“He didn’t like that, transferred to Virginia State for a semester, and then he came here,” Baranik said. “Plus we added football (in 2017), so that helps.”

Ever since he chose to come to Laurinburg, Vaughan has been a key contributor for St. Andrews’ young football program as well as the wrestling team. He said he has enjoyed balancing the two sports, although his time management skills are often tested.

And when he’s not in the classroom or playing a sport, Vaughan enjoys staying involved with the university. He is a member of St. Andrews’ Student Government Association, and he participates in clubs as well.

Vaughan said he’s been able to develop many friendships around the school because of his involvement.

“Being a multi-sport athlete, I know almost everyone on campus,” Vaughan said. “If I don’t know them, at least they know me.”

Vaughan is happy that his journey led him to St. Andrews, and Baranik is as well.

“He’s a great kid,” Baranik said. “He works hard.”

Vaughan embraces opportunities at SAU

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

