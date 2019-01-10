Scots keep improving

Scotland’s Morgan Stewart competes in the 100-yard backstroke during a Sandhills Athletic Conference meet on Wednesday at St. Andrews. Scotland’s Morgan Stewart competes in the 100-yard backstroke during a Sandhills Athletic Conference meet on Wednesday at St. Andrews.

LAURINBURG — Scotland’s swim team competed in its first meet of 2019 on Wednesday night, putting another stamp on what coach Jennifer Carter believes has been a promising season for the Fighting Scots.

“I think we have a good chance of keeping our third-place spot (in the Sandhills Athletic Conference),” Carter said after the meet.

The final results from the meet were not released until after press time, but several Scots continued to build on their strong seasons.

Carter said Cassie Rinkacs, Connor Bert and Nicholas Eury are some of the athletes that have stood out through the first four meets of the season.

Rinkacs has excelled in the 100-yard freestyle, Bert has specialized in the 50-yard freestyle and Eury has turned in strong performances in the 100-yard backstroke.

Rinkacs was a new addition to Scotland’s program this season.

“She transferred schools to be on our team,” Carter said. “She has shown that her passion is swimming.”

Carter said she has also been impressed by the cohesiveness of her team’s relay groups.

“They have to work together to be able to make their times, so I’m proud of how well they all work together to do that,” Carter said.

The Scots have plenty of experienced swimmers on their roster this season. Carter said she has been able to spend less time teaching basic skills because of that.

“This year we’re working more on stamina and distance,” Carter said.

And while having that experience is beneficial, Carter said bringing in more athletes will help the Scots as they try to compete for the top two spots in the conference.

Scotland will be in action on Jan. 19 at the SAC championship meet. St. Andrews is hosting the meet, and races will start at noon.

Final results from the meet will be added to this story as they become available.

Conference championship is next

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

