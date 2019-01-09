Fighting Scots come up empty at Seventy-First

Scotland’s Garrett McRae (black jersey) attempts to shoot over a Seventy-First defender on Tuesday night. Scotland’s Garrett McRae (black jersey) attempts to shoot over a Seventy-First defender on Tuesday night. Scotland’s Sierra Breeden drives to the basket against Seventy-First on Tuesday. Scotland’s Sierra Breeden drives to the basket against Seventy-First on Tuesday.

FAYETTEVILLE — Niaria Leach scored 16 points in her return to the court after a four-game suspension, but Scotland’s girls basketball team lost 59-35 at Seventy-First on Tuesday night.

“I know she’s been out of the loop a little bit, so it’s her finding her rhythm again,” Scotland head coach Mallarie Snow said of Leach, the team’s leading scorer this season. “She had a pretty big spurt in the third quarter, and she was kind of all over the place the rest of the game.”

Leach had 12 points in the third quarter. That spurt helped Scotland fight back after the Lady Falcons opened the period with an 11-2 run.

Scotland responded with a 10-2 run, but Seventy-First held a 48-33 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The Lady Scots (6-7, 1-3 SAC) were outscored 11-2 in the fourth quarter. Scotland’s only points came from free throws by Leach and Sierra Breeden.

Snow said her team was ‘timid’ against the Lady Falcons, and picking up their aggressiveness on both sides of the ball will help them as they continue with Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

“I know I have a couple players hurt, but it’s just us finding a way to go past that,” Snow said.

Tayler Allen scored 14 points for the Lady Falcons (6-5, 2-2). Amira Coles added 13 points.

The Lady Scots play at Pinecrest at 6 p.m on Friday.

Falcons run past Scots

Scotland’s boys basketball team lost 64-34 against Seventy-First on Tuesday night.

The teams were tied at 6-all after the first quarter, but the Falcons rallied to take a 19-11 halftime lead.

A 3-pointer by the Falcons, followed by a 3-point play by Brion McLaurin, helped Seventy-First take a 40-23 lead in the third quarter. That helped generate momentum that carried the Falcons through the rest of the game.

Seventy-First outscored Scotland 45-23 in the second half, including a 23-12 advantage in the third quarter. That was after the Falcons outscored the Scots 13-5 in the second quarter.

Trey Graham scored a team-high nine points for Scotland (3-10, 1-3 SAC). Garrett McRae and Bryant Williams had seven points apiece.

Scotland coach Matt Justin said there were some positive takeaways for the Scots after losing to one of the top teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

“I think there were some positives, but we have to figure out a way to play four quarters,” Justin said.

Justin said changes in the Falcons’ defensive scheme caused problems for the Scots.

Seventy-First (11-1, 3-1) stretched its winning streak to six games.

Scotland will play at Pinecrest on Friday after the conclusion of the girls game. The boys game will start at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Scotland’s Garrett McRae (black jersey) attempts to shoot over a Seventy-First defender on Tuesday night. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_0972.jpg Scotland’s Garrett McRae (black jersey) attempts to shoot over a Seventy-First defender on Tuesday night. Scotland’s Sierra Breeden drives to the basket against Seventy-First on Tuesday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_0964.jpg Scotland’s Sierra Breeden drives to the basket against Seventy-First on Tuesday.

Falcons win both games

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.