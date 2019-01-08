Scotland honors fall athletes

LAURINBURG — Coaches, players, families and supporters gathered in Scotland High’s media center on Monday night to wrap up the fall sports season.
Each of the head coaches from Scotland’s six fall sports teams presented awards to their athletes during the school’s annual awards banquet. The coaches spoke briefly about how their teams did this season and what they expect to accomplish in the future.
Following is a list of the awards that were presented at the banquet.
VOLLEYBALL
Most Improved — Nakiya Locklear, Carleigh Carter
Coach’s Award — Abby Quick, Sarah Eury
GIRLS GOLF
Lowest Score — Ashlyn Soles
Most Improved — Emily Hendrix
Coach’s Award — Abigail Gibson
GIRLS TENNIS
Most Improved — Ziquilla Gilmore
Coach’s Award — Liza McIntyre
MVPs — Claire Carter, Samantha Bowen
CROSS COUNTRY
Most Improved (Boys) — Jackson Sellers
Most Improved (Girls) — Ava Reeder
Runner of the Year (Boys) — Tony Strickland
Runner of the Year (Girls) — Madison Williams
Coach’s Award (Boys) — Jennings Dean
Coach’s Award (Girls) — Bethany Matthews
BOYS SOCCER
Most Improved — Storm Graham
Best Defender — Dawson McQueen
Coach’s Award — Hunter Edkins
MVP — Aubry Graham
FOOTBALL
Offensive Line — Trayvon McLean
Running Back — Syheam McQueen
Wide Receiver — Trey Chavis
Offensive MVP — Joseph McKoy
Defensive Line — Calvin Adams
Linebacker — Isaiah Wilson
Defensive Back — Tyshuon Thomas
Defensive MVP — Nick Callahan
Specialist — Matt Sellers
Most Improved — Ken Pruitte
Coach’s Award — Austin Norton
