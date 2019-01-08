Scotland honors fall athletes

Scotland girls tennis player Liza McIntyre is given her team’s Coach’s Award during Scotland’s fall sports award banquet. Scotland girls tennis player Liza McIntyre is given her team’s Coach’s Award during Scotland’s fall sports award banquet. Joseph McKoy of Scotland’s football team accepts his Offensive MVP Award from Brian Edkins, the school’s principal, on Monday night. Joseph McKoy of Scotland’s football team accepts his Offensive MVP Award from Brian Edkins, the school’s principal, on Monday night.

LAURINBURG — Coaches, players, families and supporters gathered in Scotland High’s media center on Monday night to wrap up the fall sports season.

Each of the head coaches from Scotland’s six fall sports teams presented awards to their athletes during the school’s annual awards banquet. The coaches spoke briefly about how their teams did this season and what they expect to accomplish in the future.

Following is a list of the awards that were presented at the banquet.

VOLLEYBALL

Most Improved — Nakiya Locklear, Carleigh Carter

Coach’s Award — Abby Quick, Sarah Eury

GIRLS GOLF

Lowest Score — Ashlyn Soles

Most Improved — Emily Hendrix

Coach’s Award — Abigail Gibson

GIRLS TENNIS

Most Improved — Ziquilla Gilmore

Coach’s Award — Liza McIntyre

MVPs — Claire Carter, Samantha Bowen

CROSS COUNTRY

Most Improved (Boys) — Jackson Sellers

Most Improved (Girls) — Ava Reeder

Runner of the Year (Boys) — Tony Strickland

Runner of the Year (Girls) — Madison Williams

Coach’s Award (Boys) — Jennings Dean

Coach’s Award (Girls) — Bethany Matthews

BOYS SOCCER

Most Improved — Storm Graham

Best Defender — Dawson McQueen

Coach’s Award — Hunter Edkins

MVP — Aubry Graham

FOOTBALL

Offensive Line — Trayvon McLean

Running Back — Syheam McQueen

Wide Receiver — Trey Chavis

Offensive MVP — Joseph McKoy

Defensive Line — Calvin Adams

Linebacker — Isaiah Wilson

Defensive Back — Tyshuon Thomas

Defensive MVP — Nick Callahan

Specialist — Matt Sellers

Most Improved — Ken Pruitte

Coach’s Award — Austin Norton

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

