Scotland County pride: McDougald plays in Youth Shrine Bowl

Darreus McDougald of Spring Hill Middle School played in the Youth Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Dec. 30. South Carolina won the game 14-12. In order to be named to the Shrine Bowl roster, player attend combines where they are evaluated and rated by Shrine Bowl coaches. Players are selected based on those ratings.

