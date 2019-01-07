No. 8 Vaughan undefeated at Washington and Lee Invite

St. Andrews wrestler Aaron Vaughan (blue singlet) grapples with an opponent earlier this season. Vaughan turned in an unblemished 3-0 record at the Washington & Lee Invite over the weekend. St. Andrews wrestler Aaron Vaughan (blue singlet) grapples with an opponent earlier this season. Vaughan turned in an unblemished 3-0 record at the Washington & Lee Invite over the weekend.

Buena Vista, Va. — The St. Andrews University wrestling team competed in its first meet of 2019 over the weekend, finishing in sixth place out of eight teams at the Washington and Lee Invite.

Senior Aaron Vaughan, the eighth-ranked 285-pounder in the NAIA, finished the day with a 3-0 record. After starting the day with a bye, Vaughan defeated Ferrum College’s Alveno Matthews. He then defeated Tyler Michael of Ferrum to advance to the championship bout. Vaughan claimed top honors in the 285-pound bracket with a victory by decision (5-3) against Ferrum’s Tyrique Nolen.

St. Andrews freshman Dominic Burke finished in fourth place in the 125-pound bracket. He had a record of 1-2.

Burke lost to Carl Cramma before facing off with teammate William Dudley, who went 1-3 in the tournament. Burke defeated Dudley to earn a rematch with Cramma in the third-place bout, but Cramma ended the match with a pin.

Other competitors for the Knights included Jacob Arnold (157 pounds), who finished the day with a record of 3-4, and Michael Nelson, who went 3-3 in the 174-pound bracket.

St. Andrews will be in action on Jan. 12 at home as they host Huntingdon College at 1 p.m.

St. Andrews wrestler Aaron Vaughan (blue singlet) grapples with an opponent earlier this season. Vaughan turned in an unblemished 3-0 record at the Washington & Lee Invite over the weekend. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Vaughan-SAU.jpg St. Andrews wrestler Aaron Vaughan (blue singlet) grapples with an opponent earlier this season. Vaughan turned in an unblemished 3-0 record at the Washington & Lee Invite over the weekend.

Knights finish in sixth place