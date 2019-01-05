Union College holds off Lady Knights

Courtney Rowe (3) of St. Andrews drives past a defender during the Lady Knights’ loss to Union College on Saturday. Rowe finished with 17 points and 10 assists. Courtney Rowe (3) of St. Andrews drives past a defender during the Lady Knights’ loss to Union College on Saturday. Rowe finished with 17 points and 10 assists.

LAURINBURG — Two players recorded double-doubles for the St. Andrews women’s basketball team against Union College on Saturday, but that wasn’t enough to keep the Lady Knights’ six-game winning streak rolling.

Sidney Dishman scored 20 points and went 6-of-11 from 3-point range to help Union defeat St. Andrews 76-68. It was the Lady Knights’ first loss since Nov. 20.

Morgan Perkins had 18 points and 10 rebounds for St. Andrews (6-7, 5-6 AAC). Courtney Rowe had 17 points and 10 assists. Samantha Ring scored a team-high 22 points.

After St. Andrews’ Kayla Clifton made a pair of free throws to trim Union’s lead to 68-65 in the fourth quarter, the Lady Bulldogs proceeded to end the game with an 8-3 run. The Lady Knights’ final three points came from a pair of free throws by Rowe and another free throw by Dominique Cook.

Union held a one-point lead at halftime, but the Lady Bulldogs (8-6, 5-5) outscored St. Andrews 20-14 in the third quarter.

St. Andrews tied the score at 45-all with a 3-pointer by Ring, but Dishman countered with another 3-pointer. That was as close as the Lady Knights would get to taking the lead for the rest of the game.

St. Andrews was outrebounded 39-30. In addition to Perkins’ 10 boards, Rowe grabbed six rebounds while Ring and Clifton tallied three apiece.

