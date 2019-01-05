Vinson’s double-double helps Knights upset No. 7 Bulldogs

Warren Vinson (5) drives to the basket during St. Andrews’ 89-78 victory against No. 7 Union College on Saturday. Vinson had 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Knights. Warren Vinson (5) drives to the basket during St. Andrews’ 89-78 victory against No. 7 Union College on Saturday. Vinson had 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Knights.

LAURINBURG — The seventh-ranked team in the NAIA Division II Top 25 didn’t have an answer for Warren Vinson and the St. Andrews men’s basketball team on Saturday.

Vinson recorded a double-double with 29 points and 14 rebounds to help the Knights defeat Appalachian Athletic Conference foe Union College 89-78 after trailing by as much as 13 points.

“I played with my team and got everyone involved,” Vinson said. “I just let the offense come with me. I was focused on defense.”

The loss snapped a two-game skid for the Knights (5-10, 4-5 AAC). Union (12-3, 7-1) saw its 10-game winning streak come to an end.

“Everybody today was really locked in,” St. Andrews head coach Randy Hernandez said. “We had a good speech at halftime. When they came back out, they were really focused.”

The Knights made a dent in their nine-point halftime deficit by starting the second half with a 7-0 run.

That run cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 50-48, but Union responded with a 7-0 run of its own.

A 3-pointer by Luis Rossi and a layup by D’Antre Harvey helped St. Andrews tie the score at 64-all with just under 13 minutes left in the game.

Harvey gave the Knights a 66-64 lead with 11:30 on the clock. The hosts never lost that lead.

The Bulldogs attempted to make a comeback late in the game, trimming St. Andrews’ lead to 78-73 as Jabari Antwine drove to the basket for a layup.

But clutch free throws by Vinson, Carlos Heath and Christian Lathan — and a dunk by Harvey — helped stop the rally.

Union took a 41-28 lead late in the first half, but the Knights didn’t let them pull further away before halftime.

Vinson said maintaining composure was key for the Knights as they fought back after trailing early in the game.

“Just keeping our heads up,” Vinson said. “Everyone stuck together and finished the game out.”

The Knights were 9-of-19 from 3-point range, but they made just 26 of their 39 free throw attempts (67 percent).

Vinson, who finished 11-of-19 at the free throw line, knows that’s an area that needs some work.

“I’ve just got to get in the gym,” Vinson said.

Harvey finished just short of a double-double with 21 points and nine rebounds. Lathan added 13 points and three assists.

DeMarkus Loman had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Union outrebounded St. Andrews 47-44.

Warren Vinson (5) drives to the basket during St. Andrews' 89-78 victory against No. 7 Union College on Saturday. Vinson had 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Knights.