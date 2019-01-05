Scots come up short in SAC action

Scotland’s Garrett McRae (right) plays defense against Hoke’s Jaquantae Harris on Friday night. Scotland’s Garrett McRae (right) plays defense against Hoke’s Jaquantae Harris on Friday night. Scotland’s Kadence Sheppard (23) attempts a shot against Hoke on Friday night. Scotland lost 62-48. Scotland’s Kadence Sheppard (23) attempts a shot against Hoke on Friday night. Scotland lost 62-48.

LAURINBURG — Kiya Locklear scored 22 points to help Hoke’s girls basketball team defeat Scotland 62-48 at St. Andrews University on Friday night.

Miste Clark led the Lady Scots with 21 points.

“Our numbers are pretty low, and I don’t want our girls to use that as an excuse,” Scotland head coach Mallarie Snow said. “They had a little bit more heart than us tonight, so they came out with the win.”

Scotland played its fourth consecutive game without leading scorer Niaria Leach, who has been serving a suspension after an ejection earlier this season.

The Lady Scots went 1-3 in those four games. Leach is now eligible to return, but Snow said she expects her team to compete regardless of the senior guard’s status.

“I didn’t want them to rely on her for wins or losses,” Snow said. “I think they kind of did that tonight. It’s just about people stepping up in those roles. I think we’ll be alright.”

A free throw by Scotland’s Nautika Moore, who finished with 13 points, trimmed Hoke’s lead to 40-33 near the start of the fourth quarter, but the Lady Bucks were in control for the rest of the game.

Locklear scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to help Hoke pull away from the Lady Scots. She went 4-of-6 at the free throw line in the final period.

Scotland (6-6, 1-2 SAC) plays at Seventy-First on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Boys basketball team falls to Bucks

Carrying momentum from a third-place finish in the Adidas Christmas Tournament, Scotland’s boys basketball team hoped to start out 2019 with a win on Friday night.

Hoke didn’t let that happen.

The Bucks outscored the Scots 23-10 in the fourth quarter to secure a 68-50 win against their Sandhills Athletic Conference foes.

“Their backups outscored us by about eight points in the last minute and a half,” Scotland head coach Matt Justin said. “I was kind of hoping we could get it to single digits, or get it to at least 10 or less, but they kind of gave up and quit playing.”

Hoke held a 45-40 lead at the end of the third quarter. The visitors got off to a fast start in the fourth quarter, as Angel Dean ignited Hoke’s crowd by throwing down alley-oop.

After the Scots failed to respond, Elijah Harris knocked down a 3-pointer to extend Hoke’s lead to 50-40.

A free throw by Scotland’s Garrett McRae cut Hoke’s lead to 54-45 later in the quarter, but that was the last time Scotland’s deficit was less than 10 points. A layup by Hoke’s Jaquantae Harris started a 14-5 run that lasted until the end of the game.

Harris finished with 21 points for Hoke.

For Scotland, C.J. Settles knocked down four 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 14 points. McRae had a team-high 15 points.

“We’ve just got to keep playing,” Justin said. “The kids have got to keep their heads up, keep playing, keep trying to get better. We’re going to give them tomorrow off and try to come in Monday and get ready for Seventy-First.”

The Fighting Scots (3-9, 1-2) play at Seventy-First on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

