SAU weekend roundup: Reinhardt outruns Knights

WALESKA, Ga. —The St. Andrews football team lost 54-30 at Reinhardt University on Saturday.

Reinhardt finished with a 414-200 advantage in rushing yards.

St. Andrews quarterback Kacey Otto finished 9-for-13 for 272 yards and three touchdowns. Chris Decker was the Knights’ leading rusher with 71 yards on 14 carries.

Kashard Cohens was Otto’s favorite target, catching five passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

Cohens’ performance earned him Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division Player of the Week honors.

Jace Jordan rushed for two touchdowns and 91 yards on just two carries for Reinhardt.

St. Andrews (2-6, 1-4 MSC) has a bye this week and will finish the season with a game at Hampton University on Nov. 17 at 1 p.m.

Men’s basketball team loses to Trinity Baptist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Andrews men’s basketball team remained winless after a 65-59 loss to Trinity Baptist College on Saturday.

Warren Vinson of St. Andrews led all scorers with 22 points.

The Knights play at UNC Asheville on Thursday. The game will begin at 7 p.m.

Volleyball team falls to Reinhardt

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews volleyball lost 3-0 (15-25, 13-25, 17-25) in a home match against Reinhardt on Saturday.

Kaylah Sloop led St. Andrews with nine kills. The freshman also tallied five digs.

Senior Destiney O’Kane finished with six kills.

The Lady Knights will now compete in the Applachian Athletic Conference Tournament, which begins on Thursday in Kingsport, Tennessee.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_St.-Andrews-Knights.jpg