Tester: Fighting Scots’ playoff chances on the line

If you like watching Syheam McQueen run over defenders, if you enjoy seeing Tyshuon Thomas play in the secondary and you love the energy Joseph McKoy brings on both sides of the ball, then you might want to plan on being at Pate Stadium on Friday night.

That might be the last opportunity you’ll have to see Scotland’s nine seniors suit up with the Fighting Scots.

Scotland’s postseason chances could be jeopardized if they lose to the Buccaneers in a game that was rescheduled from early September due to Hurricane Florence.

The Scots weren’t caught off guard by these circumstances. After losing to Pinecrest last month, Scotland was aware that it needed to win at least two of its last three games in order to compete for a playoff spot.

And they’re on track to do that. Scotland defeated Lumberton 40-0 on Oct. 26 before losing 23-8 at Richmond on Saturday.

The Buccaneers shook up the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings with a last-second, 23-21 win over Seventy-First on Saturday.

Jack Britt (5-5, 4-2 SAC) and Seventy-First (7-3, 4-2) are now tied for third place in the conference. Richmond (9-1, 6-0) and Pinecrest (8-2, 5-1) currently occupy the top two spots. Scotland (4-5, 3-3) trails those four teams.

Lumberton, Purnell Swett and Hoke are behind Scotland in the standings. Purnell Swett recently added a game against Northside-Jacksonville on Tuesday, which leaves them with little rest as they prepare to play Richmond on Friday. The Rams need to win both games in order to give themselves a reasonable shot at the playoffs.

With Pinecrest playing against Seventy-First this week, Jack Britt has an opportunity to continue its late playoff push on Friday against the Scots.

Jack Britt has 21 seniors listed on its roster — more than double the amount on Scotland’s roster. Nine Scotland seniors will be honored when they play their last regular season game at Pate Stadium this week.

A lack of senior leadership is partially to blame for several of the problems the Scots are facing this year. The team’s relatively young roster is prone to making mistakes — botched assignments, errant passes and repetitive penalties, to name a few.

Those mistakes costed the Scots some winnable games this year and nullified some impressive defensive performances. Scotland held Seventy-First scoreless in the first half of a loss to the Falcons early in October. The Scots probably could have pulled off a shutout if they didn’t give their opponents good field position by turning the ball over four times in the second half.

And Saturday’s game against Richmond seemed to be going Scotland’s way at halftime, as the Scots took an 8-7 lead into the locker rooms. The Raiders quickly stole the momentum with an interception in the third quarter.

Scotland has seven straight wins against Jack Britt, dating back to a 27-15 victory in 2011. That was head coach Richard Bailey’s 12th and final season with the Buccaneers.

Bailey took over at Scotland in 2012, and he’s now in danger of finishing with a losing record for just the second time in his 19-year career as a head coach.

His only other losing season was in 2000, his first season with Jack Britt. The Buccaneers finished 5-6 that year.

Bailey recently celebrated his 200th career win with the victory over Lumberton.

Win No. 201 could go down as one of his most significant wins, if the Scots can prove that they’re up to the task this week.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

