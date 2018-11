Williams Williams

KERNERSVILLE — Scotland cross country runner Madison Williams logged an 85th-place finish with a time of 21:07.99 in the 4A girls race at the state championship meet on Saturday.

Carmen Alder of Pinecrest won the race with a time of 17:50.64. Cardinal Gibbons (43 points), West Forsyth (81) and Myers Park (105) were the top three finishers, respectively, in the team standings.

