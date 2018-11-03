Knights fall to Warriors

JACKSON, Fla. — The St. Andrews men’s basketball team lost 92-82 to Webber International on Friday.

Isaac Clay scored 15 points for the Knights. Carlos Heath and Cameron Grigsby both chipped in 14 points. Andrew Rodriguez logged a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Webber International finished 13-for-30 from 3-point range. Tommie Luke led the Warriors with 21 points.

The Knights play against Trinity Baptist College on Saturday at 4 p.m. The game will wrap up St. Andrews’ two-day stay at a tournament hosted by Trinity Baptist.

The St. Andrews women’s basketball team opened its season with an 81-78 loss against Keiser University on Friday.

Morgan Perkins had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Knights. Samantha Ring added 16 points.

Midori Long had 24 points for Keiser.