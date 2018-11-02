Williams returns to Kernersville for state meet

Williams Williams

LAURINBURG — One year after finishing in 64th place at the state cross country meet as a freshman, Madison Williams is back for more.

Williams has an opportunity to achieve her long-term goal of breaking the 20-minute mark in the 5K race when she represents Scotland against the top 4A runners from around North Carolina at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville on Saturday. She fell just short of that goal at last year’s state meet, finishing with a time of 20:04.

“I’m going to try my best,” Williams said. “I really hope I can do it.”

Williams qualified for the state meet by finishing in 13th place out of 104 runners last weekend at the NCHSAA 4A Midwest Regional.

Regionals were contested on the same course as the state meet, which allowed Williams to get a preview of what awaits her on Saturday.

“One thing about this course is that last mile, you’ve got to push it your most just because everyone starts dropping,” Williams said. “If you want to be able to pick it up, you’ve got to pick it up that last mile.”

The 4A girls race is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Scotland head coach Greg Wrape said he is impressed with how much Williams has improved since last year’s state meet.

“All we can do is go down there and have her do her very best,” Wrape said. “That’s all I want her to do.”

Pinecrest is the only Sandhills Athletic Conference group competing as a team at the state meet. The Lady Patriots finished in third place at regionals.

Results from the 4A girls race will be posted on laurinburgexchange.com as they become available.

Williams https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_6818.jpg Williams

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.