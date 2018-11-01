Knights playing with ‘sense of urgency’ as new season begins

Jeremias Easterling (24) of St. Andrews goes up for a layup during a preseason scrimmage against Coker. Easterling, who attended Scotland High School, is one of seven seniors on St. Andrews’ roster this year. Jeremias Easterling (24) of St. Andrews goes up for a layup during a preseason scrimmage against Coker. Easterling, who attended Scotland High School, is one of seven seniors on St. Andrews’ roster this year.

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews men’s basketball team is ready to turn the corner.

After finishing 4-20 last season, the Knights and their seven seniors want to put together a winning season.

“I think we have a better team than last year,” said senior guard Christian Lathan, the team’s leading scorer last season with 12 points per game. “We have more pieces than last year. We had a pretty good team last year, but we just couldn’t get over the hump.

“This year we added a couple pieces, a couple shooters and big men,” he added. “I feel very good about this team.”

Lathan, the team’s leader in assists last season, is one of the top returners in a senior-laden backcourt that includes guard Warren Vinson, who transferred to St. Andrews after spending time at Spartanburg Methodist and Anderson University.

Another key returner is senior guard Carlos Heath, who averaged 10 points per game last season. He was also the team’s best free throw shooter, posting a 75-percent mark at the charity stripe.

“We definitely want to get more wins this year,” Heath said. “We’re definitely buying into the process. We’re taking it a day at a time, learning the plays and running through everything smoothly.”

A pair of newcomers could also be filling roles for the Knights this year. Head coach Randy Hernandez, who is entering his fourth year with the program, said freshman guards Jamaan Bailey and D’Antre Harvey have opportunities to step up.

Harvey, a Burlington native, attended Western Alamance High School. Bailey played at Pinecrest High School in his hometown of Southern Pines.

Cape Fear graduate Myron Williams is also entering his freshman season.

“Our freshman class is really strong, so they’ll help us a lot,” Hernandez said.

Senior center Jeremias Easterling, a Scotland graduate, is the team’s top returner in the post. The La Plata, Argentina, native averaged just under 10 points and six rebounds per game last season.

The Knights start the season Friday with a tournament hosted by Trinity Baptist College in Florida. St. Andrews plays against its sister school, Webber International, at 2 p.m. on Friday before taking on Trinity Baptist at 4 p.m. Saturday.

St. Andrews will then play at Division I UNC-Asheville on Thursday. Hernandez said those first three games will help his team find its identity.

“I think that preparing ourselves for this tournament, then playing Asheville, we’ll know exactly how good or bad this season is going to go,” Hernandez said. “But some people catch a nice ride in the second semester, so it depends on that. I believe we’re going to do a very good job this first semester.”

Hernandez wants to see the Knights compete for the Appalachian Athletic Conference title, but he said his primary goal is for the team to finish with a record above .500.

That’s a goal everyone on the roster can get behind.

“We don’t want to go out and have a season like last year,” Lathan said. “We definitely want to play with a sense of urgency this year, being that we have so much better talent on this team.”

St. Andrews’ first home game is on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. against Bryan College.

