SAC power rankings: Raiders on top after beating 71st

LAURINBURG — Two games left on the schedule. Two automatic playoff bids on the line. What does the rest of the football season have in store?

More schedule changes.

At least that’s the case for Richmond and Scotland. The rivalry game was rescheduled for Saturday night at 7 p.m. due to rain in the forecast for Friday.

Keep an eye out for other schedule changes throughout the region as Friday night gets closer. In the meantime, here’s how the Sandhills Athletic Conference is stacking up near the end of the regular season.

These rankings are based on a variety of factors including records, streaks, team statistics, injuries, upcoming games and individual performances.

1. Richmond (8-1, 5-0 SAC)

The Raiders established themselves as the top team in the SAC with a 49-14 win over Seventy-First last week. That could change quickly if Richmond loses to Scotland this week. Seventy-First and Pinecrest sit right behind the Raiders in the conference standings.

But five SAC teams have have already tried and failed to beat the Raiders, and Scotland is next in line. There’s no telling what might happen when the two rivals meet on Saturday, but the Raiders are showing no signs of slowing down, and Scotland is fighting for a playoff spot on the tail end of an unusually rocky season.

2. Pinecrest (7-2, 4-1 SAC)

The Patriots are now neck and neck with Seventy-First in the conference standings. Pinecrest jumped over the Falcons in the power rankings this week primarily because the Patriots have an advantageous matchup this week against winless Hoke.

After taking on the Bucks, the Patriots will end the season by playing against Seventy-First in a game that will carry heavy implications as both teams try to improve their postseason positioning.

3. Seventy-First (7-2, 4-1 SAC)

After sharing the conference’s top spot with Richmond early in the season, Seventy-First lost to the Raiders last week and slipped into a tie for second place.

The Falcons are still in contention for one of the conference’s two automatic state playoff bids, but they are preparing to end the season with a tough pair of games. Seventy-First plays at Jack Britt this week before hosting Pinecrest in the season finale.

4. Jack Britt (4-5, 3-2 SAC)

The Buccaneers are fighting for a postseason berth, and that battle continues with a game against Seventy-First this week. They then travel to Laurinburg to play Scotland, a team that is also on the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.

It’s not going to be an easy finish for Jack Britt, but an appearance in the playoffs — even at a high seed — would be a reasonable outcome for a team that started the season 0-3.

5. Scotland (4-4, 3-2 SAC)

Why is Scotland ranked so low despite blowing out Lumberton 40-0 last week? Lumberton isn’t a good football team this year, and the Pirates didn’t field their best player, Braylan Grice, on Friday night. And that win was just a small necessity in the long run. Scotland plays Richmond and Jack Britt to end the season, and the Scots need to win at least one of those games in order to bolster their playoff chances.

It’s been a while since Scotland has been the underdog in its rivalry game against the Raiders. Maybe that will give them some extra motivation as they travel to Richmond on Saturday. If the Scots can’t pull off a victory against Richmond, they’ll have to get one at home in a game against Jack Britt that was rescheduled from earlier in the season due to the effects of Hurricane Florence.

6. Purnell Swett (3-5, 1-4 SAC)

It’s been a rough season in Pembroke. Unfortunately for the Rams, the year will end with a game against Richmond.

But before that, Purnell Swett has a chance to get its second win in a row over its rival when it hosts Lumberton this week. Records don’t mean anything in this matchup — the Rams narrowly defeated last-place Hoke 28-27 last week — but the Pirates are reeling after being shut out by Scotland.

7. Lumberton (1-8, 0-5 SAC)

Lumberton and Hoke are no longer playing for postseason berths, but there’s still plenty of reasons for both teams to end the season on a good note. Lumberton is wrapping up a disappointing first year under head coach Kelly Williamson, and a win over its rival this week at Purnell Swett would be a good achievement.

The Pirates are recovering from a 40-0 loss to Scotland. Senior Braylan Grice, Lumberton’s quarterback who is regarded as one of the best athletes in Robeson County, did not play for the second consecutive week. After being suspended his team’s game against Richmond the week before, Grice suited up but didn’t see playing time against the Scots.

Grice is a catalyst for Lumberton’s offense, and it would help the Pirates greatly if he was given the green light to return to the field.

8. Hoke (0-9, 0-5 SAC)

Don’t be fooled by that record. Hoke is capable of competing with conference opponents, but the Bucks just haven’t been able to pull a victory together. Their most recent defeat was a heartbreaking 28-27 loss to Purnell Swett last week.

It was the second time this season Hoke lost to an SAC opponent by one point. The Bucks took Scotland to overtime earlier in the season before losing 28-27.

Hoke has a tough matchup at Pinecrest this week. They’ll end the year with a home game against Lumberton, which may be Hoke’s best opportunity of the year to get its first win since 2016.

Scots head into rivalry game

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.