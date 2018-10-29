SAU football team loses on the road; Volleyball duo grabs weekly awards

Lozada Lozada Sloop Sloop Cohens Cohens Otto Otto

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — The St. Andrews football team lost 56-14 to the University of the Cumberlands on Saturday.

Two touchdown receptions by Joronnie Hinton helped Cumberlands take a 35-0 lead at halftime.

St. Andrews quarterback Kacey Otto put the Knights (2-5, 1-3 Appalachian Athletic Conference) on the scoreboard in the second half with a touchdown pass to Kashard Cohens.

After the Patriots (9-1, 4-1) responded with a rushing touchdown, Otto connected with Cohens on another touchdown pass with just under nine minutes left in the game.

The Patriots were able to score a final touchdown before the end of the game to wrap up the 56-14 win.

Cumberlands rushed for a combined 260 yards against the Knights. St. Andrews carried the ball 52 times for 145

yards.

St. Andrews running back Chris Decker finished the day with 75 yards on 18 carries.

The Knights continued their season-long struggle with penalties, racking up 10 of them for 90 yards.

Darius West led St. Andrews with eight tackles and also registered an assist on a sack.

Malcolm Baylock tallied seven tackles and one sack for the Knights.

St. Andrews will be back on the road to face Reinhardt College on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Sloop, Lozada pick up weekly awards

ASHEVILLE — St. Andrews volleyball players Kaylah Sloop and Karina Lozada picked up weekly awards given out by the Appalachian Athletic Conference, the league announced Monday. Sloop, a freshman from Mount Pleasant, was named the conference’s Attacker of the Week for the second consecutive week. Lozada, a sophomore from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, was named the AAC Defender of the Week.

Sloop posted a .288 hitting percentage over four matches last week. She averaged just over four kills per set, and logged 20 kills in a 3-1 win over Allen. Sloop also recorded 19 digs and eight blocks over the four matches.

Lozada tallied 93 digs in 14 sets last week. She averaged more than six kills per set.

Lozada also had six assists, three kills and five aces.

