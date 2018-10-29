Tester: After dominant victory, Scots enter rivalry week

By Brandon Tester Sports editor By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Scotland’s football game against Lumberton on Friday night had all the characteristics of a Zamir White era beatdown.

Scotland racked up 344 yards on offense, including 234 rushing yards, on the way to a 40-0 win over the Pirates on homecoming night. The Fighting Scots delivered an impressive performance that only slowed down when head coach Richard Bailey sent in his reserves in the fourth quarter.

The dominant showing that ended with Bailey’s 200th career win was impressive, but not necessarily unexpected.

Like the Fighting Scots, Lumberton has been dealing with plenty of growing pains this season. First-year head coach Kelly Williamson is still getting settled in with the team he inherited from Mike Setzer, who was fired after the Pirates finished 2-9 last season.

Setzer has since taken the reigns of the St. Pauls football team on an interim basis, while Williamson has been working with a group of seniors who started their careers under Setzer’s tutelage. That group includes Braylan Grice and Kwashek Breeden, two players who have proven themselves to be among the best athletes in Robeson County.

Grice did not play on Friday night. He also didn’t play the week before against Richmond after he was suspended for an undisclosed reason.

The senior stood in full gear on the sideline at Pate Stadium, but he never joined his team on the field.

Every football team is bound to deal with disciplinary issues throughout the year, and Bailey praised Williamson for being a “man of principle” when handling those issues at Lumberton.

It may take a season or two for Williamson and his staff to get fully settled in with the Pirates. It might take some time for Williamson’s expectations to be embraced by his athletes. And if that process goes according to plan, Scotland’s matchups against the Pirates should be more competitive in the years to come.

But it’s unlikely that matchup will ever be as heralded as the rivalry between Richmond and Scotland.

The next chapter in that rivalry is scheduled for Friday night. Scotland, a team that is having to fight for a postseason berth for the first time in almost a decade, will travel to Richmond and face a team that is having no trouble bulldozing its way through the Sandhills Athletic Conference despite losing its best receiver prior to the season.

Senior Malik Stanback, who logged 751 receiving yards for the Raiders last season, suffered a torn ACL during a 7-on-7 scrimmage in the offseason.

Richmond won its first five SAC games this season by an average of 37 points. The Raiders established themselves as the leaders of the conference after defeating Seventy-First 49-14 last week.

But that won’t mean much when the teams collide for the 51st time on Friday.

Scotland has won seven consecutive games against their rival, but Richmond still leads the all-time series 35-15-1.

At one point in the series, Richmond held an 18-game winning streak against the Scots.

Since he took the reigns at Scotland in 2012, Bailey’s teams haven’t lost to their rivals— although there’s been plenty of close calls and high-scoring battles, such as a 69-47 win for the Scots last season at Pate Stadium.

With two games left on the schedule this year, Richmond is in position to take one of the SAC’s two automatic bids into the state playoffs. Scotland needs to win at least one of its last two games to get a good shot at a playoff berth — and a decent seed.

More than anything, there’s bragging rights and pride on the line in a rivalry that goes back half a century.

It’s going to be a fun Friday night.