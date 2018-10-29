Eury represents Scotland on all-SAC team

Eury Eury

LAURINBURG — Senior setter Sarah Eury represented Scotland on the all-Sandhills Athletic Conference volleyball team.

Eury registered 38 kills for the Lady Scots this season. Scotland finished with a record of 7-11, including a 6-8 mark in conference play.

After the Lady Scots played their final game of the season earlier this month, interim head coach Mallarie Snow praised Eury for being a ‘scholar-athlete’.

“She has the most beautiful hands I’ve seen in a setter since I’ve been coaching,” Snow said.

Other players recognized on the all-conference team included: Jack Britt’s Caitlin Broome, Alyssa Bullard, Lauren Walker, Kaiah Parker and Ilena Hall; Pinecrest’s L’asia Jackson, Liz Mann, Carley Modlin and Madi Ringley; Richmond’s Savannah Lampley, Carley Lambeth and Layne Maultsby; Lumberton’s Alexandria Sampson, Rachel O’Neil and Katie Kinlaw; Seventy-First’s Morrigan Denman; Purnell Swett’s Khaile Jones and Nyasia Jackson; and Hoke’s Veronique Woodson.

Jack Britt swept the coach and player of the year awards. Lexy Cole was named Player of the Year, and Leigh Ann Weaver took home the Coach of the Year award.

