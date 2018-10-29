Scotland’s Madison Williams qualifies for state meet

Williams Williams

KERNERSVILLE — Madison Williams of the Scotland girls cross country team earned a spot in the state championship meet for the second consecutive year after logging a 13th-place finish in a field of 104 runners at the NCHSAA 4A Midwest Regional on Saturday.

Williams, a sophomore, finished the 5K race in a time of 20:33.65. Freshman Bethany Matthews and sophomore Ava Reeder also competed for the Lady Scots.

Pinecrest’s Carmen Alder won the girls race with a time of 18:34.10. The Lady Patriots (82 points) finished in third place as a team. West Forsyth (38 points) won the team championship, and Reagan (68 points) finished in second place.

Scotland did not field enough enough athletes in the girls race to compete in the team standings.

Scotland’s boys team finished in 12th place out of 18 teams at regionals. Junior Tony Strickland (17:42.29) was the top performer for the Scots with a 27th-place finish. Freshman Aaron Aycock finished in 38th place with a time of 17:56.30.

Sophomore Jackson Sellers set a new career-best mark with a time of 18:08.42. He finished in 46th place.

Jennings Dean, Cooper Sutherland, Colton Locklear and Keldon Clark rounded out the finishers for the Scots. Locklear (20:58.33) and Clark (21:05.34), who are both freshmen, set new personal records.

Jack Holbrook of R.J. Reynolds was the top individual finisher in the boys race, crossing the finish line in 16:40.08.

West Forsyth (74 points) took home the team championship in the boys race. Reagan (83 points) and R.J. Reynolds (90) rounded out the top three finishers.

Williams will compete at the state championship meet on Saturday in Kernersville.

