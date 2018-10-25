Fighting Scots prepare for regionals

Sophomore Madison Williams is the top competitor on Scotland’s girls cross country team. Williams and the Fighting Scots are heading to regionals on Saturday in Kernersville. Sophomore Madison Williams is the top competitor on Scotland’s girls cross country team. Williams and the Fighting Scots are heading to regionals on Saturday in Kernersville. Scotland cross country runners Tony Strickland (left) and Aaron Aycock participate in a workout on Wednesday. Both athletes aspire to qualify for the state meet at the NCHSAA 4A Midwest Regional on Saturday in Kernersville. Scotland cross country runners Tony Strickland (left) and Aaron Aycock participate in a workout on Wednesday. Both athletes aspire to qualify for the state meet at the NCHSAA 4A Midwest Regional on Saturday in Kernersville.

LAURINBURG — Scotland cross country coach Greg Wrape wants his team to have one expectation in mind as they head to regionals on Saturday in Kernersville.

“Ultimately, I really want them to go and just compete and do their best,” Wrape said. “We’ve got a young team.”

The Fighting Scots are sending 12 runners — seven boys and five girls — to the NCHSAA 4A Midwest Regional at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.

The boys race will begin at 9 a.m., and the girls race will start at 10:30 a.m.

“They’ve looked really good over the last couple of weeks,” Wrape said. “We continue to work hard while trying to rest at the same time and make sure they have fresh legs. I thought they looked good in our workouts.”

On the boys side, the Fighting Scots finished in third place out of seven teams at the Sandhills Athletic Conference Championship meet.

Freshman Aaron Aycock was the top finisher for the Scots in that race, logging a fifth-place finish with a time of 17:48.

He doesn’t want Saturday to be the last meet of his freshman year.

“I would really like to make states as a freshman,” Aycock said. “That’s my all-around goal. If we could make it as a team, that would be great also.”

The requirements for qualifying for the state championship meet are outlined in the NCHSAA handbook: “The top 25 percent of teams, or top four teams, whichever is greater,in each classification from each regional will qualify to the state meet.”

Scotland will compete against 18 other teams at regionals, including SAC members Richmond and Pinecrest.

Each school’s top five performers determine the score for their respective teams. The top seven individual finishers at regionals who are not on a qualifying team will advance to the state meet.

Junior Tony Strickland wants to compete at the state meet for the third year in a row.

Strickland finished in sixth place at the SAC championship meet with a time of 17:49.

“I feel really good about this week,” Strickland said. “I’ve got a lot of miles in. Lots of good workouts going on this week. I think we’re ready.”

Sophomores Jackson Sellers and Jennings Dean, along with freshmen Cooper Sutherland, Colton Locklear and Keldon Clark, will be the other Scots competing in the boys race.

Sophomore Madison Williams, who finished in third place with a time of 21:08 at the SAC championship meet, is looking for another trip to the state meet after qualifying as a freshman.

“I’ve felt pretty good,” Williams said. “Our workouts have gotten tougher. Monday’s workout was a lot tougher this year, out of all of them, but I’m just pushing myself to do my best.”

Williams said qualifying for state is a priority, and she is also going to keep pursuing her season-long goal of bringing her 5K time below 20 minutes.

Williams will be joined in the girls race by freshman Bethany Matthews and sophomores Ava Reeder, Audrey Lane and Dasia Williams.

“As a team, I want us to finish in the top 10 in the region,” Wrape said. “I think that’s a good goal for our group. I’d love to have some state qualifiers. I don’t want to put any undue pressure on them, but I’d like to see more individual qualifiers.”

The state meet is on Nov. 3 in Kernersville.

Seven boys, five girls headed to Kernersville

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

