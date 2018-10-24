Scotland hosts Lumberton in homecoming game

Scotland’s Nick Callahan attempts to make a play during practice on Wednesday. Callahan and the rest of Scotland’s defense might face Lumberton quarterback Braylan Grice on Thursday. Grice rejoined the Pirates this week after sitting out Lumberton’s senior night game against Richmond last Friday while serving a suspension. Scotland’s Nick Callahan attempts to make a play during practice on Wednesday. Callahan and the rest of Scotland’s defense might face Lumberton quarterback Braylan Grice on Thursday. Grice rejoined the Pirates this week after sitting out Lumberton’s senior night game against Richmond last Friday while serving a suspension.

LAURINBURG — Scotland isn’t sure which quarterback they’ll line up against when they wrap up homecoming week by facing Lumberton on Thursday.

Braylan Grice, Lumberton’s senior quarterback who has offers from Appalachian State and UNC-Charlotte, is coming off of a tumultuous week in which his future with the team was in jeopardy at one point.

Grice was suspended for an undisclosed reason and missed the Pirates’ game last week against Richmond. He also didn’t participate in the team’s senior day festivities.

After the game, Lumberton head coach Kelly Williamson said Grice was no longer with the team.

That severance only lasted through the weekend. Sources at Lumberton confirmed that Grice was back with the Pirates on Monday.

Whether or not he plays on Thursday remains to be seen. If Grice doesn’t play, the Pirates will be missing a key part of their offense for the second consecutive week.

“Grice has been a great player for four years,” Scotland head coach Richard Bailey said. “It seems like he’s been over there forever. He’s definitely the one that makes their offense go. Even though last week against Richmond, I thought the quarterback they had was a good athlete and did some good things.”

Freshman Jadarian Chatman filled in for Grice during Lumberton’s 49-7 loss to the Raiders. He finished 3-for-15 for 103 yards.

The loss kept the Pirates (1-7, 0-4 SAC) winless in Sandhills Athletic Conference play. It was also the fourth consecutive loss for Lumberton, a team that has struggled throughout Williamson’s first year as head coach.

The Pirates’ receiving corps includes senior Kwashek Breeden, who finished 58 yards short of 1,000 receiving yards last season. Breeden’s production has been down this year, but he remains one of the Pirates’ biggest offensive threats.

Jordan McNeill, a standout basketball player for the Pirates, is also a receiver for Lumberton this season. McNeill has slowly developed a rapport with Grice in his first year of high school football.

Bailey said Lumberton’s 3-4 defense is similar to what the Fighting Scots faced during a 34-12 loss to Pinecrest last week.

Scotland racked up 16 false start penalties against Pinecrest, and they’ve taken steps to reduce those miscues.

“We went and tweaked our snap count a little bit,” Bailey said. “One thing we’ve noticed is pretty much everyone who plays Pinecrest all of a sudden gets a lot of false starts. Not 16 of them, but it’s been a trend. We’ve worked on it this week, and we’ve had guys barking things at our linemen during practice.”

Lumberton is out of playoff contention, but the Scots are making a final push for the postseason. Richmond and Seventy-First, the only undefeated teams left in the SAC, are tied for first place in the league. Pinecrest and Jack Britt, who are both 3-1 in conference play, are knotted up behind them. With a 2-2 conference record, Scotland sits directly behind that group.

“If we want to make the playoffs, we’ve got to treat every week like it’s a playoff game,” Bailey said. “That’s been our message. Every week is a playoff game. We’ve got to win two of the last three to have a legitimate chance of making the playoffs.

“I won’t go as far as to say it’s a must-win tomorrow (Thursday) night, but it’s as close to a must-win as you can get,” he added.

The homecoming parade will begin at 4 p.m. and the game will start at 7:30 p.m.

Series history

Scotland has seven consecutive victories against Lumberton, outscoring them 335-52 in that span.

Lumberton’s most recent victory over the Scots was a 24-19 win at Pate Stadium in 2010.

Postseason on radar as Scots celebrate homecoming

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

